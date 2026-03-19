R1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for patients with kidney disease. Its strategy is centered on targeting underlying metabolic dysregulation in CKD, particularly elevated phosphate levels in patients on dialysis.
The company’s initial focus is hyperphosphatemia, a common and serious complication of advanced CKD associated with cardiovascular risk and mortality. R1 is advancing a novel therapeutic approach designed to address phosphate absorption through a differentiated mechanism.
R1 operates as a single-asset–led biotech at launch, with its platform defined by the clinical development of a licensed compound and potential expansion into broader kidney disease indications.
The company holds global rights (ex-Greater China) to its lead program, positioning it for international development.
R1 emerged from stealth alongside a licensing agreement with Alebund Pharmaceuticals, securing exclusive global rights outside Greater China to its lead asset, AP306.
The company was formed specifically to advance this program into later-stage clinical development.
R1 Therapeutics is focused on kidney disease.
Key areas include:
The company’s initial strategy is concentrated on a well-defined patient population with significant unmet medical need.
The company’s approach is centered on small-molecule inhibition of phosphate transport.
Key components include:
AP306 is described as a differentiated inhibitor that blocks active phosphate transport, representing a novel mechanism compared with existing phosphate binders.
AP306
The company’s pipeline is currently centered on this single lead program.
The company is backed by investors and advisors with experience in nephrology and biotech company formation.
R1’s model is anchored in licensing and investor partnerships.
Key relationships include:
These partnerships provide both the foundational asset and the capital required for clinical development.
The central strategic issue is demonstrating that synthetic macrocyclic peptides can consistently function as a scalable therapeutic modality. Success depends on translating platform-generated molecules into clinically viable drugs with sufficient permeability, stability and efficacy.
Hyperphosphatemia is a common complication in patients with advanced CKD, particularly those on dialysis. It is associated with cardiovascular complications and increased mortality, making effective phosphate control a central component of disease management.
AP306 targets active phosphate transport through inhibition of transporters, rather than relying on phosphate binding in the gut. This represents a mechanistically distinct approach that may offer improved efficacy or convenience.
The licensing agreement provides R1 with exclusive global rights outside Greater China to a clinical-stage asset, enabling the company to build its pipeline around an already advanced program.
R1 is a newly launched clinical-stage biotech, with its lead asset in Phase IIb development and no additional disclosed clinical programs.
The company is focused on kidney disease.
Key areas include:
Key issues include:
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