Thursday 19 March 2026

One To Watch

R1 Therapeutics

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for kidney disease, with an initial emphasis on hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). R1 Therapeutics launched in 2026 with venture backing and a lead asset licensed for global development outside China.

Company Overview

R1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for patients with kidney disease. Its strategy is centered on targeting underlying metabolic dysregulation in CKD, particularly elevated phosphate levels in patients on dialysis.

The company’s initial focus is hyperphosphatemia, a common and serious complication of advanced CKD associated with cardiovascular risk and mortality. R1 is advancing a novel therapeutic approach designed to address phosphate absorption through a differentiated mechanism.

R1 operates as a single-asset–led biotech at launch, with its platform defined by the clinical development of a licensed compound and potential expansion into broader kidney disease indications.


Headquarters and Global Presence

  • headquartered in Redwood City, California, United States
  • development strategy includes global clinical programs and commercialization outside Greater China

The company holds global rights (ex-Greater China) to its lead program, positioning it for international development.


Founding and History

  • launched in 2026 with $77.5 million in Series A financing
  • financing co-led by Abingworth, F-Prime and DaVita Venture Group, with participation from Curie.Bio, SymBiosis and U.S. Renal Care

R1 emerged from stealth alongside a licensing agreement with Alebund Pharmaceuticals, securing exclusive global rights outside Greater China to its lead asset, AP306.

The company was formed specifically to advance this program into later-stage clinical development.


Therapy Areas and Focus

R1 Therapeutics is focused on kidney disease.

Key areas include:

  • chronic kidney disease
  • hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients
  • broader metabolic complications of renal disease

The company’s initial strategy is concentrated on a well-defined patient population with significant unmet medical need.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s approach is centered on small-molecule inhibition of phosphate transport.

Key components include:

  • pan phosphate transporter inhibition
  • targeting active intestinal phosphate absorption pathways
  • small-molecule therapeutic modality

AP306 is described as a differentiated inhibitor that blocks active phosphate transport, representing a novel mechanism compared with existing phosphate binders.


Key Pipeline and Programs

AP306

  • Modality: small-molecule pan phosphate transporter inhibitor
  • Indication focus: hyperphosphatemia in CKD patients on dialysis
  • Status: Phase 2b development
  • Rights: licensed globally (ex-Greater China) from Alebund Pharmaceuticals
  • Mechanism: inhibits active phosphate absorption in the gastrointestinal tract

The company’s pipeline is currently centered on this single lead program.


Key Personnel

  • management team not broadly disclosed at launch stage

The company is backed by investors and advisors with experience in nephrology and biotech company formation.


Strategic Partnerships

R1’s model is anchored in licensing and investor partnerships.

Key relationships include:

  • Alebund Pharmaceuticals, licensing partner for AP306
  • venture investors including Abingworth, F-Prime and DaVita Venture Group

These partnerships provide both the foundational asset and the capital required for clinical development.


FAQ Section

The central strategic issue is demonstrating that synthetic macrocyclic peptides can consistently function as a scalable therapeutic modality. Success depends on translating platform-generated molecules into clinically viable drugs with sufficient permeability, stability and efficacy.

Hyperphosphatemia is a common complication in patients with advanced CKD, particularly those on dialysis. It is associated with cardiovascular complications and increased mortality, making effective phosphate control a central component of disease management.

AP306 targets active phosphate transport through inhibition of transporters, rather than relying on phosphate binding in the gut. This represents a mechanistically distinct approach that may offer improved efficacy or convenience.

The licensing agreement provides R1 with exclusive global rights outside Greater China to a clinical-stage asset, enabling the company to build its pipeline around an already advanced program.

R1 is a newly launched clinical-stage biotech, with its lead asset in Phase IIb development and no additional disclosed clinical programs.

The company is focused on kidney disease.

Key areas include:

  • chronic kidney disease
  • dialysis-related complications
  • phosphate metabolism disorders

Key issues include:

  • Phase IIb clinical outcomes for AP306
  • differentiation versus existing phosphate binders and emerging therapies
  • ability to expand beyond a single-asset strategy
  • execution of global clinical and regulatory development
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Latest R1 Therapeutics News

Kidney disease start-up R1 in oversubscribed $77.5 million Series A
1 January 2026
More R1 Therapeutics news >


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