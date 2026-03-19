A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapies for kidney disease, with an initial emphasis on hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). R1 Therapeutics launched in 2026 with venture backing and a lead asset licensed for global development outside China.

Company Overview

R1 Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class therapies for patients with kidney disease. Its strategy is centered on targeting underlying metabolic dysregulation in CKD, particularly elevated phosphate levels in patients on dialysis.

The company’s initial focus is hyperphosphatemia, a common and serious complication of advanced CKD associated with cardiovascular risk and mortality. R1 is advancing a novel therapeutic approach designed to address phosphate absorption through a differentiated mechanism.

R1 operates as a single-asset–led biotech at launch, with its platform defined by the clinical development of a licensed compound and potential expansion into broader kidney disease indications.





Headquarters and Global Presence

headquartered in Redwood City, California, United States

development strategy includes global clinical programs and commercialization outside Greater China

The company holds global rights (ex-Greater China) to its lead program, positioning it for international development.





Founding and History

launched in 2026 with $77.5 million in Series A financing

financing co-led by Abingworth, F-Prime and DaVita Venture Group, with participation from Curie.Bio, SymBiosis and U.S. Renal Care

R1 emerged from stealth alongside a licensing agreement with Alebund Pharmaceuticals, securing exclusive global rights outside Greater China to its lead asset, AP306.

The company was formed specifically to advance this program into later-stage clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

R1 Therapeutics is focused on kidney disease.

Key areas include:

chronic kidney disease

hyperphosphatemia in dialysis patients

broader metabolic complications of renal disease

The company’s initial strategy is concentrated on a well-defined patient population with significant unmet medical need.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s approach is centered on small-molecule inhibition of phosphate transport.

Key components include:

pan phosphate transporter inhibition

targeting active intestinal phosphate absorption pathways

small-molecule therapeutic modality

AP306 is described as a differentiated inhibitor that blocks active phosphate transport, representing a novel mechanism compared with existing phosphate binders.





Key Pipeline and Programs

AP306

Modality: small-molecule pan phosphate transporter inhibitor

Indication focus: hyperphosphatemia in CKD patients on dialysis

Status: Phase 2b development

Rights: licensed globally (ex-Greater China) from Alebund Pharmaceuticals

Mechanism: inhibits active phosphate absorption in the gastrointestinal tract

The company’s pipeline is currently centered on this single lead program.





Key Personnel

management team not broadly disclosed at launch stage

The company is backed by investors and advisors with experience in nephrology and biotech company formation.





Strategic Partnerships

R1’s model is anchored in licensing and investor partnerships.

Key relationships include:

Alebund Pharmaceuticals, licensing partner for AP306

venture investors including Abingworth, F-Prime and DaVita Venture Group

These partnerships provide both the foundational asset and the capital required for clinical development.





FAQ Section