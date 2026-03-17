A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted radiopharmaceutical therapies for cancer. Ratio Therapeutics focuses on precision radiotherapies designed to deliver radioactive isotopes directly to tumor cells while minimizing exposure to healthy tissues.

Company Overview

Ratio Therapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing next-generation radiopharmaceutical drugs for oncology. The company’s strategy centers on targeted radiotherapeutics that combine tumor-binding molecules with therapeutic radioisotopes, enabling selective destruction of cancer cells.

Its platform integrates molecular targeting agents with isotopes used for both diagnostic imaging and therapy, creating theranostic drug candidates capable of identifying and treating tumors.

The company’s development model emphasizes small-molecule radioligands designed to improve tumor penetration and pharmacokinetics compared with conventional antibody-based radiotherapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ratio Therapeutics is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.

The company collaborates with pharmaceutical companies, clinical researchers and isotope suppliers to support radiopharmaceutical discovery and clinical development programs.





Founding and History

Ratio Therapeutics was founded in 2021 by scientists Jack Hoppin and John Babich, both researchers with experience in nuclear medicine and radiopharmaceutical development.

The company was established to accelerate the development of precision radiopharmaceutical therapies targeting solid tumors. Since its launch, Ratio has raised venture financing to support its platform and clinical programs.

Funding rounds have included participation from investors and industry partners such as Bristol Myers Squibb and several venture capital firms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ratio Therapeutics develops targeted radiotherapies primarily for oncology.

Key areas of focus include:

solid tumors

tumor-specific molecular targets such as fibroblast activation protein

precision radiopharmaceutical diagnostics and therapeutics

These programs aim to improve cancer treatment by delivering radiation directly to tumor sites.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ratio Therapeutics’ technology platform integrates several proprietary radiopharmaceutical technologies.

Key components include:

Trillium™ targeting scaffold, which enables fine-tuning of drug pharmacokinetics and tumor targeting

Macropa™ chelator technology, designed to bind alpha-emitting isotopes such as actinium-225

small-molecule radioligands capable of carrying both diagnostic and therapeutic isotopes

Together these technologies enable the development of targeted alpha therapies and theranostic radiopharmaceuticals.





Key Pipeline and Programs

FAP-targeted radiotherapeutic program

Modality: targeted alpha radiotherapy

Target: fibroblast activation protein (FAP) expressed in tumor microenvironments

Status: Phase 1/2 clinical development

Mechanism: tumor-targeted radioligand delivering actinium-225 radiation to cancer cells.

Radiopharmaceutical discovery programs

Modality: small-molecule targeting agents carrying imaging or therapeutic radioisotopes

Indication focus: multiple solid tumors

Status: preclinical and early clinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes both therapeutic radioligands and diagnostic imaging agents.





Key Personnel

Jack Hoppin, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

John Babich, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer and President





Strategic Partnerships

Ratio Therapeutics collaborates with pharmaceutical companies and isotope suppliers to support development of its radiopharmaceutical programs.

Key partnerships include:

Bayer, collaborating on development of actinium-225-based radiotherapies

Lantheus, collaborating on diagnostic radiopharmaceutical programs

Merck (MSD), collaborating on research initiatives in radiopharmaceutical oncology

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes, supporting isotope supply for therapeutic development.

These collaborations support research, clinical trials and manufacturing capabilities.





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