Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company developing optogenetic gene therapies to restore vision in patients with degenerative retinal diseases, independent of underlying genetic mutation. Ray Therapeutics applies optogenetics — the use of light-sensitive proteins delivered via gene therapy — to reprogram surviving retinal cells to respond to light after photoreceptors have been lost. The company's mutation-agnostic approach is designed to address the broad population of patients with inherited retinal dystrophies regardless of their specific genetic defect.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Ray Therapeutics is headquartered in Berkeley, California. The company operates as a focused clinical-stage organization with its primary research and development activities centered in the San Francisco Bay Area.





Founding and History

Ray Therapeutics was founded in 2021, emerging from foundational optogenetics research to translate the technology into clinical-grade gene therapies. The company advanced rapidly to clinical-stage status, initiating a Phase I trial in inherited retinal diseases. In April 2026, Ray Therapeutics closed an upsized and oversubscribed $125 million Series B financing round, a strong signal of investor confidence in the platform and clinical progress.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Ray Therapeutics focuses exclusively on degenerative retinal diseases, with its lead program targeting Retinitis Pigmentosa and Choroideremia — conditions collectively affecting hundreds of thousands of patients in the US and Europe. Both diseases involve progressive photoreceptor loss that ultimately leads to severe or total blindness, and both currently lack broadly effective treatments. Ray's mutation-agnostic approach is particularly compelling in this space because inherited retinal dystrophies collectively involve mutations in over 270 genes, making single-gene correction strategies commercially and scientifically limited.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Ray's platform is built on optogenetics, a technology that uses viral gene delivery to introduce light-sensitive proteins — opsins — into surviving inner retinal cells such as bipolar or ganglion cells that remain intact even after photoreceptors have degenerated. Once expressed, these opsins render the previously non-photosensitive cells responsive to light, effectively restoring a form of visual signaling to the brain. Delivered via adeno-associated virus (AAV), the approach is designed as a one-time subretinal or intravitreal injection. Because the therapy acts downstream of photoreceptor loss, it does not depend on knowing or correcting the patient's specific genetic mutation.





Key Pipeline and Programs

RTx-001 is Ray's lead program — an AAV-based optogenetic gene therapy delivering a codon-optimized opsin transgene into surviving retinal cells. It is currently being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with Retinitis Pigmentosa and Choroideremia, two of the most prevalent inherited retinal dystrophies. The Phase I trial is designed to assess safety, tolerability, and preliminary measures of visual function across ascending dose cohorts. Because RTx-001 acts independently of genetic mutation, the addressable patient population is substantially broader than mutation-specific gene replacement strategies. Ray has indicated that it is also developing additional programs on its optogenetic platform targeting other forms of late-stage retinal degeneration, though these remain at earlier stages.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Ray Therapeutics closed an upsized and oversubscribed $125 million Series B financing round, exceeding the originally targeted amount — a notable outcome in a selective funding environment. The capital raise is expected to support advancement of RTx-001 through its Phase I trial and fund the broader pipeline. The oversubscription reflects strong institutional appetite for the company's mutation-agnostic optogenetic approach at a time when retinal gene therapy has attracted significant sector attention.





Key Personnel

The company's leadership team brings deep expertise in gene therapy and ophthalmology. Ray Therapeutics was founded and is led by executives with backgrounds rooted in academic optogenetics and clinical-stage biotechnology development, drawing on the scientific community in the San Francisco Bay Area. Specific executive names and titles were not available in the current research context, and the company's website provides team details at raytherapeutics.com/about.





Strategic Partnerships

Ray Therapeutics has not publicly announced major pharmaceutical licensing or co-development partnerships to date, operating primarily as an independently funded clinical-stage company. The $125 million Series B, described as oversubscribed, suggests a syndicate of institutional investors supporting the platform. The company's mutation-agnostic positioning could make it an attractive partnership or acquisition target for larger ophthalmology-focused groups as clinical data mature.





FAQ Section