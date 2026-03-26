A Virginia-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, ReAlta Life Sciences is developing pegtarazimod, a first-in-class peptide designed to rebalance inflammation by targeting both complement and neutrophil-driven tissue injury, with neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy as its lead value driver.

Company Overview

ReAlta Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company built around precision immune modulation in serious inflammatory disease. Its corporate identity is unusually concentrated around a single peptide asset, pegtarazimod, which the company describes as a dual-targeting intervention against complement activation and neutrophil-mediated injury, giving it a differentiated mechanistic story versus standard downstream anti-inflammatory approaches.





Headquarters and Global Presence

ReAlta is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia, and also lists a Puerto Rico presence through ReAlta Life Sciences PR LLC in Aguadilla. Publicly visible operations appear primarily U.S.-centered rather than globally commercial at this stage.





Founding and History

The scientific origin story traces back to work on human astrovirus, where researchers observed a non-inflammatory infection pattern and identified a short peptide sequence with complement-modulating and neutrophil-inhibiting activity. ReAlta says that this discovery led to pegtarazimod, with the company framing 2021 as the point when the current therapeutic program emerged and 2025 to 2026 as the period when the asset became more visibly clinically and strategically mature.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The lead focus is neonatal hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, a newborn brain injury setting where ReAlta argues there has been little therapeutic innovation beyond supportive care and therapeutic hypothermia. The company is also pursuing acute graft-versus-host disease and acute exacerbations of COPD, reflecting its view that convergent complement and neutrophil biology can support a multi-indication inflammation franchise.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

ReAlta’s platform is a peptide-based approach rather than an antibody, gene therapy, or small-molecule model. Pegtarazimod is described as a 15-amino-acid peptide that inhibits C1 and MBL in the complement cascade while also suppressing myeloperoxidase activity and NETosis, giving it a dual-action innate immunity profile. The company emphasizes that this upstream mechanism is intended to preserve some immune surveillance while reducing harmful inflammatory amplification.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Pegtarazimod is the company’s central asset and effectively the whole visible pipeline. In HIE, it is being studied in the Phase II STAR trial in newborns undergoing therapeutic hypothermia, and the company says Phase II interim data are now available. In acute graft-versus-host disease, ReAlta has reported Phase 2 clinical data and has received FDA Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations as well as EMA Orphan Drug designation. The company also references acute exacerbations of COPD and platelet refractoriness as part of its broader development map, but HIE is the clearest flagship program.





Key Personnel

Leadership shifted recently. On March 24, 2026, ReAlta announced that Howard Berman became Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Kia Motesharei became President and Chief Operating Officer. The broader team shown on the company’s site includes Paolo G.V. Martini as Chief Research and Development Officer, Ellen Lubman as Chief Business Officer, Neel Krishna as CSO and co-inventor, and Kenji Cunnion as Chief Medical Officer, director, and co-inventor.





Strategic Partnerships

ReAlta’s public positioning suggests a company preparing for capital-markets and business-development activity rather than one already defined by major pharma alliances. Its March 2026 leadership appointments were explicitly framed around capital markets, business transactions, operations, and strategic partnerships as pegtarazimod advances into later-stage development. That makes external partnering a likely strategic lever even if no marquee pharma partnership is prominently disclosed on the site yet.





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