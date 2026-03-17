Tuesday 17 March 2026

One To Watch

Receptor.AI

A technology-enabled biotechnology company developing artificial intelligence platforms for drug discovery. Receptor.AI provides computational tools that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies design new drug candidates more efficiently by integrating machine learning, computational chemistry and biological modeling.

Company Overview

Receptor.AI is a tech-bio company focused on accelerating the discovery of new medicines through artificial intelligence. The company develops an integrated platform that assists researchers in identifying drug targets, designing molecules and optimizing potential therapies during early-stage drug development.

Its software ecosystem combines predictive modeling, generative AI and structural biology tools to design small molecules, peptides and other therapeutic compounds. The platform is intended to shorten development timelines and increase the likelihood of identifying effective drug candidates.

The company operates primarily as a discovery-technology provider rather than a clinical drug developer, working with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions on collaborative drug discovery programs.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Receptor.AI is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The company operates internationally through partnerships with biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers and academic research organizations involved in drug discovery.


Founding and History

Receptor.AI was founded in 2021 by Alexander Davidenko and Sergii Starosyla.

The company was created to apply artificial intelligence and computational biology to drug discovery workflows. Its founders aimed to build an end-to-end AI platform capable of automating multiple stages of early drug development, including target identification and molecular design.

Since its launch the company has expanded its AI model ecosystem and established collaborations with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to support drug discovery programs.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Receptor.AI supports drug discovery programs across multiple disease areas rather than focusing on a single therapeutic field.

Key areas of application include:

  • oncology and cancer therapeutics
  • cardiovascular diseases
  • precision medicine targets
  • complex diseases involving protein-protein interactions

The platform is designed to help researchers address biologically complex targets that are difficult to treat using conventional drug discovery methods.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Receptor.AI’s discovery engine integrates multiple AI-driven platforms designed for different therapeutic modalities.

Key platforms include:

  • small-molecule drug design systems for kinase, enzyme and receptor targets
  • peptide design platforms capable of generating functional binders
  • induced-proximity and protein-degrader design systems

The platform incorporates more than 40 AI models for tasks such as protein-ligand docking, protein-protein interaction prediction and structure-based drug design.


Key Platforms and Programs

Small Molecules Platform

  • Modality: AI-designed small-molecule therapeutics
  • Applications: kinases, GPCRs, ion channels and enzymes
  • Capabilities: pocket detection, structure-based drug design and lead optimization

Peptide Design Platform

  • Modality: AI-generated peptide therapeutics
  • Applications: protein-protein interaction targets
  • Capabilities: de novo binder design and peptide optimization

Proximity Inducers Platform

  • Modality: induced-proximity therapeutics including degraders and molecular glues
  • Applications: targeting previously undruggable proteins
  • Capabilities: design of molecules that trigger targeted protein degradation

These systems are integrated into a unified discovery workflow supporting the entire early drug discovery process.


Key Personnel

  • Alexander Davidenko, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer
  • Sergii Starosyla, Co-Founder and technology leader


Strategic Partnerships

Receptor.AI collaborates with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

Key collaborations include:

  • research partnerships with biotechnology companies developing cancer therapeutics
  • collaborations with pharmaceutical companies using the platform to identify and optimize drug candidates
  • partnerships with academic research institutions conducting molecular biology research

These partnerships allow the company to apply its AI platform to multiple therapeutic programs.


FAQ Section

The principal strategic issue is demonstrating that AI-driven drug discovery platforms can consistently produce viable drug candidates faster and more efficiently than traditional discovery methods. Long-term value depends on translating computational predictions into successful clinical therapies.

Drug discovery is a complex and time-consuming process that often requires screening millions of potential molecules. AI can analyze large biological datasets, model protein interactions and generate optimized compounds more rapidly than traditional methods.

The company integrates machine learning models, physics-based simulations and automated decision-making tools within a single discovery platform. This allows researchers to design and evaluate drug candidates through a unified computational workflow.

The platform can support drug discovery programs across multiple disease areas.

Key examples include:

  • cancer
  • cardiovascular disease
  • genetic and precision medicine targets

Receptor.AI’s technology supports multiple therapeutic modalities.

Key modalities include:

  • small-molecule drugs
  • peptide therapeutics
  • induced-proximity drugs such as molecular glues and protein degraders

Receptor.AI primarily works through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions that use its AI platform for drug discovery programs.

Key issues include:

  • the ability of AI-generated compounds to progress into clinical development
  • competition from other AI-driven drug discovery companies
  • expansion of partnerships with pharmaceutical companies
  • continued improvements in predictive accuracy of AI models used in drug design.
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Latest Receptor.AI News

PRISM BioLab and Receptor.AI collaborate on molecule discovery
13 March 2026
More Receptor.AI news >


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