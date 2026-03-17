A technology-enabled biotechnology company developing artificial intelligence platforms for drug discovery. Receptor.AI provides computational tools that help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies design new drug candidates more efficiently by integrating machine learning, computational chemistry and biological modeling.

Company Overview

Receptor.AI is a tech-bio company focused on accelerating the discovery of new medicines through artificial intelligence. The company develops an integrated platform that assists researchers in identifying drug targets, designing molecules and optimizing potential therapies during early-stage drug development.

Its software ecosystem combines predictive modeling, generative AI and structural biology tools to design small molecules, peptides and other therapeutic compounds. The platform is intended to shorten development timelines and increase the likelihood of identifying effective drug candidates.

The company operates primarily as a discovery-technology provider rather than a clinical drug developer, working with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions on collaborative drug discovery programs.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Receptor.AI is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

The company operates internationally through partnerships with biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers and academic research organizations involved in drug discovery.





Founding and History

Receptor.AI was founded in 2021 by Alexander Davidenko and Sergii Starosyla.

The company was created to apply artificial intelligence and computational biology to drug discovery workflows. Its founders aimed to build an end-to-end AI platform capable of automating multiple stages of early drug development, including target identification and molecular design.

Since its launch the company has expanded its AI model ecosystem and established collaborations with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to support drug discovery programs.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Receptor.AI supports drug discovery programs across multiple disease areas rather than focusing on a single therapeutic field.

Key areas of application include:

oncology and cancer therapeutics

cardiovascular diseases

precision medicine targets

complex diseases involving protein-protein interactions

The platform is designed to help researchers address biologically complex targets that are difficult to treat using conventional drug discovery methods.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Receptor.AI’s discovery engine integrates multiple AI-driven platforms designed for different therapeutic modalities.

Key platforms include:

small-molecule drug design systems for kinase, enzyme and receptor targets

peptide design platforms capable of generating functional binders

induced-proximity and protein-degrader design systems

The platform incorporates more than 40 AI models for tasks such as protein-ligand docking, protein-protein interaction prediction and structure-based drug design.





Key Platforms and Programs

Small Molecules Platform

Modality: AI-designed small-molecule therapeutics

Applications: kinases, GPCRs, ion channels and enzymes

Capabilities: pocket detection, structure-based drug design and lead optimization

Peptide Design Platform

Modality: AI-generated peptide therapeutics

Applications: protein-protein interaction targets

Capabilities: de novo binder design and peptide optimization

Proximity Inducers Platform

Modality: induced-proximity therapeutics including degraders and molecular glues

Applications: targeting previously undruggable proteins

Capabilities: design of molecules that trigger targeted protein degradation

These systems are integrated into a unified discovery workflow supporting the entire early drug discovery process.





Key Personnel

Alexander Davidenko, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer

Sergii Starosyla, Co-Founder and technology leader





Strategic Partnerships

Receptor.AI collaborates with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate early-stage drug discovery.

Key collaborations include:

research partnerships with biotechnology companies developing cancer therapeutics

collaborations with pharmaceutical companies using the platform to identify and optimize drug candidates

partnerships with academic research institutions conducting molecular biology research

These partnerships allow the company to apply its AI platform to multiple therapeutic programs.





FAQ Section