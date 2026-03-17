Receptor.AI is a tech-bio company focused on accelerating the discovery of new medicines through artificial intelligence. The company develops an integrated platform that assists researchers in identifying drug targets, designing molecules and optimizing potential therapies during early-stage drug development.
Its software ecosystem combines predictive modeling, generative AI and structural biology tools to design small molecules, peptides and other therapeutic compounds. The platform is intended to shorten development timelines and increase the likelihood of identifying effective drug candidates.
The company operates primarily as a discovery-technology provider rather than a clinical drug developer, working with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions on collaborative drug discovery programs.
Receptor.AI is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.
The company operates internationally through partnerships with biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical developers and academic research organizations involved in drug discovery.
Receptor.AI was founded in 2021 by Alexander Davidenko and Sergii Starosyla.
The company was created to apply artificial intelligence and computational biology to drug discovery workflows. Its founders aimed to build an end-to-end AI platform capable of automating multiple stages of early drug development, including target identification and molecular design.
Since its launch the company has expanded its AI model ecosystem and established collaborations with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to support drug discovery programs.
Receptor.AI supports drug discovery programs across multiple disease areas rather than focusing on a single therapeutic field.
Key areas of application include:
The platform is designed to help researchers address biologically complex targets that are difficult to treat using conventional drug discovery methods.
Receptor.AI’s discovery engine integrates multiple AI-driven platforms designed for different therapeutic modalities.
Key platforms include:
The platform incorporates more than 40 AI models for tasks such as protein-ligand docking, protein-protein interaction prediction and structure-based drug design.
Small Molecules Platform
Peptide Design Platform
Proximity Inducers Platform
These systems are integrated into a unified discovery workflow supporting the entire early drug discovery process.
Receptor.AI collaborates with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to accelerate early-stage drug discovery.
Key collaborations include:
These partnerships allow the company to apply its AI platform to multiple therapeutic programs.
The principal strategic issue is demonstrating that AI-driven drug discovery platforms can consistently produce viable drug candidates faster and more efficiently than traditional discovery methods. Long-term value depends on translating computational predictions into successful clinical therapies.
Drug discovery is a complex and time-consuming process that often requires screening millions of potential molecules. AI can analyze large biological datasets, model protein interactions and generate optimized compounds more rapidly than traditional methods.
The company integrates machine learning models, physics-based simulations and automated decision-making tools within a single discovery platform. This allows researchers to design and evaluate drug candidates through a unified computational workflow.
The platform can support drug discovery programs across multiple disease areas.
Key examples include:
Receptor.AI’s technology supports multiple therapeutic modalities.
Key modalities include:
Receptor.AI primarily works through collaborations with pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms and research institutions that use its AI platform for drug discovery programs.
Key issues include:
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