A UK-based AI-driven drug discovery company, Relation Therapeutics builds mechanistic models of disease biology to identify novel therapeutic targets across immunology, bone disease, fibrosis, and metabolic conditions. The company describes its approach as biology-first: proprietary AI is paired with its own experimental platforms to generate and interpret human cellular data across the full discovery cycle. Deals with GSK and Novartis worth over a billion dollars in potential milestones confirm that two of pharma's largest R&D spenders find the model credible enough to back at scale.
Relation is headquartered at Regent's Place, 338 Euston Road, London, United Kingdom. The company operates as a UK-based discovery-stage business, with its experimental and computational work conducted from that base.
Relation was founded in January 2020 by Charles Roberts, Benjamin Swerner, and Jake Taylor-King. The company named osteoporosis as its first disease indication in March 2023, establishing its earliest scientific focus in skeletal biology. A $35 million seed financing announced in March 2024 brought total seed funding to $60 million, enabling the company to scale its platform and begin landing major pharma collaborations.
Relation's discovery programs span fibrotic diseases, osteoarthritis, bone disease, atopic diseases, immunology, and metabolic disease. The connecting logic is that each area involves complex multicellular biology where conventional target identification frequently fails, and where human cellular data at scale could surface targets that animal models miss. Atopic diseases driven by immune dysregulation represent the newest addition, via the Novartis collaboration focused on immuno-dermatology.
The Lab-in-the-Loop approach is central to how Relation operates: single-cell analysis, genomics, and machine learning are tightly integrated, with experimental data continuously feeding back into computational models to sharpen their predictive accuracy. The company's foundation model, MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks), models cellular perturbation response across disease contexts. Large-scale perturbation datasets are generated from advanced human cellular disease models using automation and multi-omics readouts, then used to train and validate MORGAN. The ambition is a model capable of predicting how human cells in disease states respond to intervention, before any compound is synthesized.
Relation does not yet have named clinical assets; its programs are target discovery and preclinical in nature, conducted largely through partnered collaborations.
The GSK fibrosis and osteoarthritis programs, initiated in December 2024, aim to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets across two multi-program research tracks. GSK paid $45 million upfront, of which $15 million took the form of an equity investment. Relation is eligible for up to $63 million in success-based payments, with milestones averaging $200 million per target across both deals.
The expanded GSK collaboration announced July 2026 adds immunology and metabolic disease to the remit, deploying MORGAN to generate large-scale human perturbation data. Relation may receive up to $110 million in upfront and milestone payments under this expanded agreement.
The Novartis atopic disease collaboration, announced December 2025, focuses on identifying first-in-class targets in conditions driven by immune dysregulation. Relation is leading observational studies to generate functional cell atlases from patient tissue directly, and is eligible for milestones of up to $1.7 billion plus tiered royalties. The skeletal disease program, Relation's earliest research focus, produced a peer-reviewed publication in July 2026 on the cellular and genetic determinants of skeletal disease.
July 30, 2026: Relation announced an expanded collaboration with GSK and unveiled MORGAN, its next-generation foundation model of cellular perturbation response. The GSK deal is worth up to $110 million in upfront and milestone payments and spans immunology, metabolic disease, and bone disease. Earlier in July 2026, Relation published peer-reviewed research on the multiscale cellular and genetic determinants of skeletal disease. The Deerfield Management collaboration, announced January 7, 2026, adds a distinct commercial mechanism: Deerfield will co-found new companies built around targets discovered on Relation's platform.
David Roblin serves as Chief Executive Officer, having moved into the role from Non-Executive Director in June 2022. Lindsay Edwards serves as Chief Technology Officer, appointed alongside Roblin in June 2022. The company was co-founded by Charles Roberts, Benjamin Swerner, and Jake Taylor-King.
GSK is Relation's most significant partner, with two separate agreements in place. The December 2024 collaboration on fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis carried a $45 million upfront payment, of which $15 million took the form of an equity investment. Relation is also eligible for up to $63 million in success-based collaboration payments. The July 2026 expansion covers immunology, metabolic disease and bone disease, and Relation may receive up to $110 million in upfront and success-based milestone payments under it. The Novartis atopic disease collaboration, signed December 2025, is backed by $55 million in upfront funding and carries up to $1.7 billion in milestone potential. Deerfield Management, which participated in Relation's 2024 seed round, entered a separate collaboration in January 2026 to create spinout companies around platform-derived targets. Existing investors NVentures (NVIDIA's venture arm), DCVC, and Magnetic Ventures contributed a further $26 million alongside the Novartis announcement.
Relation's commercial model is built around licensing its discovery capabilities and target identification expertise to large pharma partners. GSK paid $45 million upfront across the two December 2024 programs, and the July 2026 expansion makes Relation eligible for up to $110 million more. Novartis committed $55 million, with up to $1.7 billion in milestones. The Deerfield collaboration adds a spinout mechanism, allowing platform-derived targets to become independently capitalized companies. This asset-light but data-rich approach lets Relation generate near-term revenue without bearing clinical development costs directly.
Most drug attrition happens because animal models fail to predict human biology faithfully, particularly in complex, multicellular diseases like fibrosis and atopic conditions. By generating perturbation data directly from human cellular disease models and patient tissue, Relation aims to train AI that reflects how human cells in disease states actually respond to intervention. The MORGAN foundation model is built to operate across this kind of multi-omic, disease-contextualized data, which conventional target identification pipelines cannot easily exploit. The July 2026 skeletal disease publication represents an early demonstration of this approach producing peer-reviewed, externally validated science.
Many AI drug discovery companies license or aggregate public datasets and apply machine learning to them; Relation generates its own experimental data through its own platforms and feeds those results continuously back into its models. The tight coupling of wet lab and computational work is the operative distinction: the loop between data generation and model refinement is internal rather than outsourced. MORGAN is trained on large-scale human cellular perturbation datasets produced specifically to improve its predictive resolution, rather than on publicly available genomic repositories alone.
MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks) is Relation's foundation model of cellular perturbation response across disease contexts, unveiled alongside the July 2026 GSK expansion. It is designed to predict how human cells in disease states respond when biological pathways are perturbed, integrating multi-omic readouts across immunology, metabolic disease, and bone disease. GSK's decision to expand an already substantial relationship specifically to deploy MORGAN suggests the model's early outputs are generating target hypotheses the partner considers worth industrializing. The $110 million potential value of the expanded deal is the clearest external signal of that confidence.
Fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis form the backbone of the original GSK partnership. The Novartis deal is focused on atopic diseases, specifically conditions driven by immune dysregulation in immuno-dermatology. The expanded GSK collaboration adds immunology and metabolic disease to the repertoire, while Relation's earliest scientific work, published in 2026, addresses the cellular and genetic basis of skeletal disease including osteoporosis. Across these programs, the common thread is complex biology where conventional target discovery has historically underperformed.
Relation is a target discovery and preclinical-stage company: no assets have yet entered clinical trials under its own programs. The immediate milestones are scientific, not regulatory: demonstrating that MORGAN and the Lab-in-the-Loop platform generate target hypotheses that partners progress into development. The Deerfield collaboration to create spinout companies around platform-derived targets opens a route to Relation-originated clinical programs without requiring Relation itself to become a full-scale drug developer. The pace of deal-making in 2025 and 2026 suggests the company expects to establish target validation data across several programs within the next two to three years.
The principal watchpoints at this stage of Relation's development include:
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