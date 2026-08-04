Company Overview

A UK-based AI-driven drug discovery company, Relation Therapeutics builds mechanistic models of disease biology to identify novel therapeutic targets across immunology, bone disease, fibrosis, and metabolic conditions. The company describes its approach as biology-first: proprietary AI is paired with its own experimental platforms to generate and interpret human cellular data across the full discovery cycle. Deals with GSK and Novartis worth over a billion dollars in potential milestones confirm that two of pharma's largest R&D spenders find the model credible enough to back at scale.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Relation is headquartered at Regent's Place, 338 Euston Road, London, United Kingdom. The company operates as a UK-based discovery-stage business, with its experimental and computational work conducted from that base.





Founding and History

Relation was founded in January 2020 by Charles Roberts, Benjamin Swerner, and Jake Taylor-King. The company named osteoporosis as its first disease indication in March 2023, establishing its earliest scientific focus in skeletal biology. A $35 million seed financing announced in March 2024 brought total seed funding to $60 million, enabling the company to scale its platform and begin landing major pharma collaborations.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Relation's discovery programs span fibrotic diseases, osteoarthritis, bone disease, atopic diseases, immunology, and metabolic disease. The connecting logic is that each area involves complex multicellular biology where conventional target identification frequently fails, and where human cellular data at scale could surface targets that animal models miss. Atopic diseases driven by immune dysregulation represent the newest addition, via the Novartis collaboration focused on immuno-dermatology.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The Lab-in-the-Loop approach is central to how Relation operates: single-cell analysis, genomics, and machine learning are tightly integrated, with experimental data continuously feeding back into computational models to sharpen their predictive accuracy. The company's foundation model, MORGAN (Multi-Omic Regulatory Genomics using Artificial Neural Networks), models cellular perturbation response across disease contexts. Large-scale perturbation datasets are generated from advanced human cellular disease models using automation and multi-omics readouts, then used to train and validate MORGAN. The ambition is a model capable of predicting how human cells in disease states respond to intervention, before any compound is synthesized.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Relation does not yet have named clinical assets; its programs are target discovery and preclinical in nature, conducted largely through partnered collaborations.

The GSK fibrosis and osteoarthritis programs, initiated in December 2024, aim to identify and validate novel therapeutic targets across two multi-program research tracks. GSK paid $45 million upfront, of which $15 million took the form of an equity investment. Relation is eligible for up to $63 million in success-based payments, with milestones averaging $200 million per target across both deals.

The expanded GSK collaboration announced July 2026 adds immunology and metabolic disease to the remit, deploying MORGAN to generate large-scale human perturbation data. Relation may receive up to $110 million in upfront and milestone payments under this expanded agreement.

The Novartis atopic disease collaboration, announced December 2025, focuses on identifying first-in-class targets in conditions driven by immune dysregulation. Relation is leading observational studies to generate functional cell atlases from patient tissue directly, and is eligible for milestones of up to $1.7 billion plus tiered royalties. The skeletal disease program, Relation's earliest research focus, produced a peer-reviewed publication in July 2026 on the cellular and genetic determinants of skeletal disease.





Recent Developments

July 30, 2026: Relation announced an expanded collaboration with GSK and unveiled MORGAN, its next-generation foundation model of cellular perturbation response. The GSK deal is worth up to $110 million in upfront and milestone payments and spans immunology, metabolic disease, and bone disease. Earlier in July 2026, Relation published peer-reviewed research on the multiscale cellular and genetic determinants of skeletal disease. The Deerfield Management collaboration, announced January 7, 2026, adds a distinct commercial mechanism: Deerfield will co-found new companies built around targets discovered on Relation's platform.





Key Personnel

David Roblin serves as Chief Executive Officer, having moved into the role from Non-Executive Director in June 2022. Lindsay Edwards serves as Chief Technology Officer, appointed alongside Roblin in June 2022. The company was co-founded by Charles Roberts, Benjamin Swerner, and Jake Taylor-King.





Strategic Partnerships

GSK is Relation's most significant partner, with two separate agreements in place. The December 2024 collaboration on fibrotic diseases and osteoarthritis carried a $45 million upfront payment, of which $15 million took the form of an equity investment. Relation is also eligible for up to $63 million in success-based collaboration payments. The July 2026 expansion covers immunology, metabolic disease and bone disease, and Relation may receive up to $110 million in upfront and success-based milestone payments under it. The Novartis atopic disease collaboration, signed December 2025, is backed by $55 million in upfront funding and carries up to $1.7 billion in milestone potential. Deerfield Management, which participated in Relation's 2024 seed round, entered a separate collaboration in January 2026 to create spinout companies around platform-derived targets. Existing investors NVentures (NVIDIA's venture arm), DCVC, and Magnetic Ventures contributed a further $26 million alongside the Novartis announcement.





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