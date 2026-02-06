A clinical-stage precision oncology company developing small-molecule medicines using a computational and structure-based discovery engine. Its lead program, zovegalisib (RLY-2608), targets PI3Kα in PIK3CA-mutant HR+/HER2- breast cancer.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Relay Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and operates as a U.S.-listed public company (Nasdaq: RLAY).

Founding and History

Relay was founded in 2015 to apply advanced computation, structural biology and experimental validation to drug discovery, with an initial focus on oncology targets where conformational dynamics matter for selectivity and tolerability. The company went public in 2020 and has since concentrated resources around its PI3Kα program while out-licensing its FGFR2 program to focus the portfolio.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Relay is focused on oncology, with priority development in:

Breast cancer, specifically PIK3CA-mutant HR+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic disease

Other solid tumors where targeted pathway inhibition may be clinically differentiated, depending on asset and biomarker strategy

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Relay develops small-molecule targeted therapies, supported by a discovery approach that integrates:

Structure determination (including cryo-EM and other structural methods)

Long-timescale molecular dynamics and computational chemistry to model conformational states

Iterative medicinal chemistry and experimental validation to translate hypotheses into drug candidates

Lead program focus

Zovegalisib (RLY-2608): an allosteric, pan-mutant and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor designed to improve selectivity versus earlier PI3K-pathway inhibitors; being developed primarily in combination with endocrine therapy and, in some settings, CDK inhibition.

Key Personnel

Sanjiv K. Patel, MD, MBA: President and Chief Executive Officer

Tom Catinazzo: Chief Financial Officer

Strategic Partnerships

Elevar Therapeutics: In December 2024, Relay granted Elevar worldwide rights to develop and commercialize lirafugratinib (RLY-4008), its FGFR2 inhibitor program, allowing Relay to prioritize zovegalisib as its core value driver.

Clinical collaboration footprint: Relay’s breast cancer program includes combination development with fulvestrant and evaluation alongside CDK inhibition in defined patient populations.





FAQ Section