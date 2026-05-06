A New York-based biotech pioneering Hybrid Drugs that combine pharmaceutical compounds with targeted software applications to synergistically enhance drug efficacy and safety across oncology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas.

Company Overview

A New York-based biotech pioneering Hybrid Drugs that combine pharmaceutical compounds with targeted software applications to synergistically enhance drug efficacy and safety across oncology, neurology, and other therapeutic areas. Remepy's platform integrates medicine with tailored digital interventions designed to activate distinct brain mechanisms that produce downstream physiological effects, amplifying the action of the paired drug on a molecular level. The company works in partnership with established pharma companies to develop and commercialize these software-drug combinations under a novel regulatory category.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Remepy is headquartered in New York, NY, with roots in Israel through its founding team's connections to Tel Aviv's tech and life sciences ecosystem. The company operates across both the US and Israel, reflecting the dual geography of its co-founders and research collaborators.





Founding and History

Remepy was founded approximately in 2024 by Dr. Michal Tsur, Or Shoval, and Prof. Amir Amedi. Tsur is a serial entrepreneur, previously co-founding Cyota alongside Saar Wilf and later co-founding Kaltura. Prof. Amedi heads the Brain and Imaging Research Institute at Reichman University, bringing foundational neuroscience expertise to the platform. The company raised a $10 million Seed round to advance its first Hybrid Drug toward clinical development.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Remepy's initial programs are concentrated in rare oncology and neurology, two fields where the interplay between biological and behavioral mechanisms is well-established and clinically significant. Neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease represent a particular area of interest, given the strong evidence base for non-pharmacological interventions acting on neural plasticity pathways. The Hybrid Drug model is designed to address unmet needs where monotherapy alone cannot deliver optimal outcomes, targeting conditions that respond measurably to combined biological and behavioral activation.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Remepy's core platform combines a pharmaceutical drug with a proprietary software application, where the software is engineered to trigger specific brain mechanisms that produce systemic physiological effects synergistic with the drug's molecular action. This approach positions the software not as a companion tool but as a co-therapeutic agent, contributing to the drug's clinical label. The regulatory framework enabling this model is PDURS (Prescription Drug Use-Related Software), which the US FDA has developed to govern integrated drug-software combinations. Remepy leverages PDURS to enable pharma partners to include software-driven clinical benefits directly within a drug's approved labeling.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Remepy does not independently advance named drug candidates; instead, it develops Hybrid Drug assets in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners who contribute the pharmaceutical component. The lead collaboration with Merck KGaA, announced in April 2026, focuses on multiple US-based programs spanning rare oncology indications. Under this framework, Remepy's platform software is paired with Merck KGaA compounds to generate clinical data supporting combined labeling claims. A Parkinson's disease program has also been referenced in the company's public positioning, reflecting neurology as a second major axis of the pipeline. All programs are at early-stage or preclinical development, with clinical staging to be determined as pharma partnerships mature. The Parkinson's program aligns with broader momentum in that disease's clinical trial landscape, where novel intervention combinations are gaining regulatory and investor attention.





Recent Developments

In April 2026, Remepy announced a collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, to develop Hybrid Drugs across multiple therapeutic areas, with initial programs centered on rare oncology — marking the first major pharma company to formally enter the Hybrid Drug space. This deal was reported by The Pharma Letter as a landmark moment for the digital therapeutics sector, validating Remepy's platform commercially. The company's $10 million Seed raise, secured ahead of this partnership, provided the capital base to build out the platform and initiate collaborative programs.





Key Personnel

Dr. Michal Tsur serves as Co-Founder and CEO. She previously co-founded Cyota, a fraud-prevention company acquired by RSA Security, and co-founded Kaltura, a video platform company, giving her a strong track record in scaling technology ventures from Israel to global markets. Or Shoval serves as Co-Founder, contributing business and technology expertise to the venture. Prof. Amir Amedi serves as Co-Founder and Chief Science Officer, leading neuroscience strategy from his position as head of the Brain and Imaging Research Institute at Reichman University in Israel.





Strategic Partnerships

Remepy's most significant partnership to date is its April 2026 collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, which targets multiple US-based Hybrid Drug programs across rare oncology. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the agreement represents the first big pharma commitment to the Hybrid Drug category. Remepy's business model is explicitly built around pharma co-development, with partners contributing the drug component while Remepy contributes the software platform and regulatory strategy.





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