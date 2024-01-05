Remix Therapeutics

The company's REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression.

In January 2024, Remix announced a collaboration and license agreement with Roche for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix’s REMaster drug discovery platform. Remix will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and are eligible to receive up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments.