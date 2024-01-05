Sunday 24 November 2024

Remix Therapeutics

A clinical stage biotech company developing novel small molecule therapies designed to reprogram RNA processing and treat disease.

The company's REMaster technology platform facilitates RNA processing pattern identification, leveraging these learnings to modulate gene expression.

In January 2024, Remix announced a collaboration and license agreement with Roche for the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate RNA processing using Remix’s REMaster drug discovery platform. Remix will receive an upfront payment of $30 million and are eligible to receive up to $12 million in near-term milestone payments.

Latest Remix Therapeutics News

Remix Therapeutics promotes Dominic Reynolds to CSO post
1 February 2024
Remix Therapeutics enters collaboration with Roche
3 January 2024
Janssen collaborates with Remix to advance small molecule therapeutics
17 February 2022
