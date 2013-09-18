Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

reneuron-logo-1

ReNeuron

ReNeuron is a UK-based stem cell research company.

Its lead stem cell therapeutic candidate is a therapy for the treatment of patients left disabled by a stroke.

The company's principal strategy is to gain clinical validation for its cell therapy programs via clinical trials in well-regulated territories.

ReNeuron expects to out-license to commercial development partners at the appropriate points in different candidates' development, and works closely with a number of key academic and industrial partners while retaining control over financial resources.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest ReNeuron News

ReNeuron shares slump as company abandons retinitis pigmentosa program
19 January 2022
Positive Phase IIa stroke clinical data for ReNeuron's CTX
17 February 2020
ReNeuron partners with Fosun Pharma in China
11 April 2019
ReNeuron regains rights to hRPC technology; looking for new partner
19 September 2018
More ReNeuron news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze