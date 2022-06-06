Repare Therapeutics

A clinical-stage precision oncology company enabled by its proprietary synthetic lethality approach to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics.

Repare utilizes its proprietary, genome-wide, CRISPR-enabled SNIPRx platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

In June 2022, the Canada-based company announced a worldwide license and collaboration agreement with Swiss pharma giant Roche for the development and commercialization of camonsertib (also known as RP-3500).

Camonsertib is a potent and selective oral small molecule inhibitor of ATR (Ataxia-Telangiectasia and Rad3-related protein kinase) for the treatment of tumors with specific synthetic-lethal genomic alterations including those in the ATM gene (Ataxia-Telangiectasia mutated kinase). Under the collaboration, Roche will assume development of camonsertib with the potential to expand development into additional tumors and multiple combination studies.

Under the terms of the accord, Repare will receive a $125 million upfront payment, and is eligible for up to $1.2 billion in potential clinical, regulatory, commercial and sales milestones, including up to $55 million in potential near-term payments, and royalties on global net sales ranging from high-single-digits to high-teens.