Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare melanocortin-4 receptor (MC4R) diseases.

Rhythm’s lead asset, IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), an MC4R agonist designed to treat hyperphagia and severe obesity caused by rare MC4R pathway diseases, is approved by the US FDA for chronic weight management in adult and pediatric patients six years of age and older with monogenic or syndromic obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency confirmed by genetic testing, or patients with a clinical diagnosis of BBS.

Both the EC and the MHRA have authorized setmelanotide for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed BBS or genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic POMC.

Additionally, Rhythm is advancing a broad clinical development program for setmelanotide in other rare MC4R pathway diseases, as well as a preclinical suite of small molecules for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism. Rhythm’s headquarters is in Boston, MA.

NICE recommendation for Rhythm’s Imcivree
22 May 2024
Rhythm expands into related genetic disease with Xinvento buyout
27 February 2023
EC green light for Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree
7 September 2022
NICE backs first treatment for hyperphagia and early onset severe obesity
18 July 2022
