Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases.

The company's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Rigel's first approved product in the USA is Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Its clinical programs include Phase II trials with fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy.