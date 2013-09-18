Sunday 24 November 2024

Rigel Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company dedicated to discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that significantly improve the lives of patients with immune and hematologic disorders, cancer and rare diseases.

The company's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Rigel's first approved product in the USA is Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.

Its clinical programs include Phase II trials with fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy.

Rigel expands deal with Kissei to include Rezlidhia
3 September 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to February 23, 2024
25 February 2024
Rigel takes up US Gavreto rights ditched by Roche
22 February 2024
FDA approves Rigel's olutasidenib for AML
2 December 2022
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


