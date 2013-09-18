Rigel Pharmaceuticals

The company's pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.
Rigel's first approved product in the USA is Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate), an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia who have had an insufficient response to a previous treatment.
Its clinical programs include Phase II trials with fostamatinib in autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy.
