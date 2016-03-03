A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter.

As of Q4 3034, Roivant’s pipeline includes VTAMA, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a novel TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in late stage development for dermatomyositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune conditions; and, additional clinical stage molecules.