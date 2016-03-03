Sunday 24 November 2024

Roivant

A commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter.

As of Q4 3034, Roivant’s pipeline includes VTAMA, a novel topical approved for the treatment of psoriasis and in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis; batoclimab and IMVT-1402, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a novel TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor in late stage development for dermatomyositis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other autoimmune conditions; and, additional clinical stage molecules.

Latest Roivant News

Genevant links up with Tome on liver disease research
17 January 2024
Sumitomo Dainippon and Roivant complete $3 billion deal
30 December 2019
Myovant set to file for approval following solid Ph III data for relugolix
23 July 2019
Axovant and Yposkesi team up on gene therapies
20 June 2019
