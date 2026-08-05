A pre-clinical Flagship Pioneering biotechnology company engineering in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune disease through its proprietary Endless RNA circular RNA platform and targeted nanoparticle delivery system. Sail's core proposition is immune reset: programming a patient's own T cells inside the body to drive durable remission, without the extraction and reinfusion steps that make conventional cell therapy expensive and logistically complex. Johnson & Johnson valued that proposition at up to $2.58 billion when it secured an exclusive acquisition option on July 29, 2026.
Sail Biomedicines is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is privately held and operates as a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company.
Sail was formed on October 19, 2023 through the merger of two Flagship Pioneering companies: Laronde, which had developed the Endless RNA circular RNA platform, and Senda Biosciences, which brought programmable nanoparticle delivery technology. Laronde had raised substantial sums on the promise of its eRNA work but had faced setbacks reproducing early results; Senda's delivery expertise addressed a core gap in the RNA payload story. The merger united the two platforms under a single company with the explicit aim of building fully programmable medicines.
Sail's primary focus is immune-mediated disease, targeting conditions where the immune system attacks healthy tissue and where durable remission rather than chronic suppression is the goal. The company's in vivo CAR-T approach is designed to reset, rather than merely modulate, the immune system. This positions Sail in a growing field betting that the cell therapy successes in oncology can be adapted for autoimmune indications such as lupus, myositis, and related diseases. The commercial rationale is large: autoimmune conditions affect hundreds of millions globally and current biologics require indefinite dosing.
Sail's platform integrates three components: Endless RNA (eRNA), its proprietary circular RNA technology; a library of programmable targeted nanoparticles; and AI-enabled design tools that connect payload and delivery end to end. Circular RNA is structurally closed, which confers greater stability and more sustained protein expression compared with conventional linear mRNA. The nanoparticle layer enables cell-type-selective delivery, a prerequisite for programming T cells in vivo rather than in a manufacturing facility. The AI component is intended to accelerate the design-to-candidate cycle across multiple therapeutic targets.
Sail's lead program is an in vivo eRNA CAR-T candidate for autoimmune diseases, currently at the preclinical stage and advancing toward its first clinical study. The candidate uses eRNA-encoded CAR constructs delivered via targeted nanoparticles to redirect a patient's endogenous T cells against disease-driving immune cell populations. Preclinical data supporting clinical advancement were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meeting in 2026 and at TIDES USA 2026, following earlier preclinical presentations at ASGCT 2025. No specific CAR target or IND filing date has been publicly disclosed, but the Johnson & Johnson collaboration is specifically structured to advance this lead program alongside the broader platform. The deal also carries incentives for Sail to expand its in vivo CAR-T approach across additional therapeutic targets over time.
On July 29, 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced a strategic collaboration with Sail covering in vivo CAR-T for immune-mediated diseases. Johnson & Johnson committed $785 million in total initial payments, including a $465 million equity investment, plus up to $140 million in additional development milestone payments. Alongside the equity, Johnson & Johnson secured an exclusive option to acquire Sail outright for $2.58 billion. Earlier in 2026, Sail presented preclinical data at ASGCT and TIDES USA demonstrating that its lead eRNA CAR-T candidate is on track for clinical entry.
Guillaume Pfefer, PhD, MBA, serves as chief executive officer. He previously led Senda Biosciences and has held roles at GSK and Sanofi. John Mendlein, PhD, is executive chairman; he is an Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering and a former Moderna executive. Igor Matushansky serves as chief medical officer, Trevor Hallam as chief scientific officer, and Kerry Benenato as chief platform officer.
Flagship Pioneering is Sail's founding and principal investor, having created the company through the merger of two of its portfolio companies. The defining external relationship is the July 2026 Johnson & Johnson collaboration, which brings $785 million in initial committed capital, milestone-linked payments of up to $140 million, and an exclusive acquisition option at $2.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson will co-develop the lead autoimmune program and has structured incentives to broaden the partnership across additional targets.
The bet is on the platform, not a single asset. In vivo CAR-T for autoimmune disease is an emerging space where early control of a credible delivery-plus-payload engine could be worth considerably more at Phase II than at pre-IND. Johnson & Johnson's $465 million equity stake plus up to $140 million in milestones, backed by a $2.58 billion acquisition option, reflects a view that the window to secure this technology is now, before clinical proof of concept inflates the price further.
Circular RNA lacks the free ends that ribonucleases use to degrade conventional linear mRNA, giving it substantially longer intracellular persistence and more sustained protein expression. For a CAR-T application, that durability means the CAR construct can be expressed for longer per dose, potentially reducing how frequently a patient needs treatment. Sail's Endless RNA branding captures this structural advantage, and the eRNA format is central to its claim of building a medicine class distinct from both ex vivo cell therapy and standard mRNA drugs.
Approved CAR-T products require leukapheresis, weeks of ex vivo manufacturing, lymphodepletion conditioning, and hospital infusion, a process costing hundreds of thousands of dollars per patient and available only at specialist centers. Sail's approach delivers the CAR-encoding eRNA directly into the patient via targeted nanoparticles, programming T cells inside the body and removing the manufacturing bottleneck entirely. If the approach works clinically, it could make CAR-T economics and logistics look more like a biologic than a cell therapy procedure.
The lead in vivo eRNA CAR-T candidate for autoimmune disease is at the preclinical stage. Sail presented data supporting clinical advancement at both ASGCT and TIDES USA in 2026, following earlier preclinical presentations at ASGCT 2025. An IND filing has not been publicly announced, but the Johnson & Johnson collaboration is explicitly structured to advance the program toward the clinic, and milestone payments of up to $140 million are tied to development progress.
Autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases are the stated primary focus. The company's framing of "immune reset" signals an ambition to go beyond symptomatic control toward durable remission, a bar that current biologics rarely achieve. The Johnson & Johnson deal also includes incentives for Sail to deploy its platform across additional therapeutic targets over time, suggesting autoimmune disease is a lead indication rather than the ceiling of the pipeline's ambition.
Sail has not yet filed an IND or dosed a human subject, so the standard clinical attrition risks are entirely ahead of it. Laronde, one of its predecessor companies, had previously faced difficulty reproducing early eRNA results, a history the field has not forgotten. The Senda merger was partly a response to that challenge, pairing the RNA payload with more advanced delivery technology. Johnson & Johnson's structured entry, an option rather than an outright acquisition, reflects precisely this risk profile: large upside access without full commitment until clinical data arrive.
Several factors will define Sail's near-term trajectory:
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