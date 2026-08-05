Company Overview

A pre-clinical Flagship Pioneering biotechnology company engineering in vivo CAR-T therapies for autoimmune disease through its proprietary Endless RNA circular RNA platform and targeted nanoparticle delivery system. Sail's core proposition is immune reset: programming a patient's own T cells inside the body to drive durable remission, without the extraction and reinfusion steps that make conventional cell therapy expensive and logistically complex. Johnson & Johnson valued that proposition at up to $2.58 billion when it secured an exclusive acquisition option on July 29, 2026.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Sail Biomedicines is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The company is privately held and operates as a Flagship Pioneering portfolio company.





Founding and History

Sail was formed on October 19, 2023 through the merger of two Flagship Pioneering companies: Laronde, which had developed the Endless RNA circular RNA platform, and Senda Biosciences, which brought programmable nanoparticle delivery technology. Laronde had raised substantial sums on the promise of its eRNA work but had faced setbacks reproducing early results; Senda's delivery expertise addressed a core gap in the RNA payload story. The merger united the two platforms under a single company with the explicit aim of building fully programmable medicines.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Sail's primary focus is immune-mediated disease, targeting conditions where the immune system attacks healthy tissue and where durable remission rather than chronic suppression is the goal. The company's in vivo CAR-T approach is designed to reset, rather than merely modulate, the immune system. This positions Sail in a growing field betting that the cell therapy successes in oncology can be adapted for autoimmune indications such as lupus, myositis, and related diseases. The commercial rationale is large: autoimmune conditions affect hundreds of millions globally and current biologics require indefinite dosing.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Sail's platform integrates three components: Endless RNA (eRNA), its proprietary circular RNA technology; a library of programmable targeted nanoparticles; and AI-enabled design tools that connect payload and delivery end to end. Circular RNA is structurally closed, which confers greater stability and more sustained protein expression compared with conventional linear mRNA. The nanoparticle layer enables cell-type-selective delivery, a prerequisite for programming T cells in vivo rather than in a manufacturing facility. The AI component is intended to accelerate the design-to-candidate cycle across multiple therapeutic targets.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Sail's lead program is an in vivo eRNA CAR-T candidate for autoimmune diseases, currently at the preclinical stage and advancing toward its first clinical study. The candidate uses eRNA-encoded CAR constructs delivered via targeted nanoparticles to redirect a patient's endogenous T cells against disease-driving immune cell populations. Preclinical data supporting clinical advancement were presented at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy annual meeting in 2026 and at TIDES USA 2026, following earlier preclinical presentations at ASGCT 2025. No specific CAR target or IND filing date has been publicly disclosed, but the Johnson & Johnson collaboration is specifically structured to advance this lead program alongside the broader platform. The deal also carries incentives for Sail to expand its in vivo CAR-T approach across additional therapeutic targets over time.





Recent Developments

On July 29, 2026, Johnson & Johnson announced a strategic collaboration with Sail covering in vivo CAR-T for immune-mediated diseases. Johnson & Johnson committed $785 million in total initial payments, including a $465 million equity investment, plus up to $140 million in additional development milestone payments. Alongside the equity, Johnson & Johnson secured an exclusive option to acquire Sail outright for $2.58 billion. Earlier in 2026, Sail presented preclinical data at ASGCT and TIDES USA demonstrating that its lead eRNA CAR-T candidate is on track for clinical entry.





Key Personnel

Guillaume Pfefer, PhD, MBA, serves as chief executive officer. He previously led Senda Biosciences and has held roles at GSK and Sanofi. John Mendlein, PhD, is executive chairman; he is an Executive Partner at Flagship Pioneering and a former Moderna executive. Igor Matushansky serves as chief medical officer, Trevor Hallam as chief scientific officer, and Kerry Benenato as chief platform officer.





Strategic Partnerships

Flagship Pioneering is Sail's founding and principal investor, having created the company through the merger of two of its portfolio companies. The defining external relationship is the July 2026 Johnson & Johnson collaboration, which brings $785 million in initial committed capital, milestone-linked payments of up to $140 million, and an exclusive acquisition option at $2.58 billion. Johnson & Johnson will co-develop the lead autoimmune program and has structured incentives to broaden the partnership across additional targets.





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