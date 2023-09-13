Salipro Biotech

A privately-held biotech company focused on unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next-generation therapeutics.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden with a fully owned IP portfolio that covers the Salipro platform technology for the stabilization of membrane proteins.

Salipro has signed multiple research collaborations with top-tier pharma and biotech companies, and as of September 2023, has entered into a research collaboration with Japan's Sumitomo Pharma to reveal the mechanism of action and pharmacological characterization of a drug candidate.