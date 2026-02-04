Wednesday 4 February 2026

One To Watch

SanegeneBio

A clinical-stage RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics company with R&D operations in Boston, Shanghai and Suzhou. The company is building a globally integrated development model spanning discovery, delivery technology, and clinical execution.

Founding and History

SanegeneBio was founded in 2021 and has expanded its operating footprint since launch, including establishment of a Suzhou R&D center and U.S. headquarters. The company has financed pipeline and platform build-out through multiple private rounds, including a Series B of over $110 million closed in December 2025.

Therapy Areas and Focus

SanegeneBio focuses on RNAi medicines in three core disease areas:

  • Obesity and broader metabolic disease
  • Cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease
  • Complement-mediated immune and kidney diseases (including complement-driven nephropathies and related rare disorders)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

SanegeneBio develops siRNA medicines using delivery and chemistry designed for tissue-selective gene silencing. Its stated platform focus includes:

  • LEAD technology (Ligand and Enhancer Assisted Delivery) to support extrahepatic targeting beyond traditional liver delivery
  • GalNAc-conjugated siRNA approaches for hepatocyte delivery in liver-linked indications
  • Infrequent subcutaneous dosing as a development objective for chronic diseases, where appropriate for the target biology and durability of knockdown

Key Personnel

  • Weimin Wang, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Shiyu Wang, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer
  • Marc Abrams, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Head of U.S. Operations
  • Yuyan Jin, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical and Non-Clinical Development
  • Sibo Jiang, PhD, Vice President, CMC
  • Yang Liu, MS, MBA, Vice President, Business Development
  • Wei Ren Campbell, JD, Vice President, Intellectual Property
  • Na Meng, CFA, Vice President, Capital Markets

Strategic Partnerships

SanegeneBio uses partnering to advance selected programs and to extend platform reach:

  • Genentech (Roche Group): February 2, 2026 global licensing deal for one SanegeneBio RNAi program; SanegeneBio retains early development responsibilities with Genentech leading later-stage development and commercialization. Financial terms disclosed include $200 million upfront and potential milestones up to $1.5 billion plus tiered royalties.
  • Eli Lilly: November 8, 2025 research and licensing collaboration for metabolic disease targets; SanegeneBio leads discovery/optimization of LEAD-enabled molecules, with Lilly responsible for IND-enabling work, clinical development and commercialization.
  • Innovent: SanegeneBio has disclosed clinical-stage collaboration activity in cardiovascular RNAi (eg, SGB-3908), with rights split by geography for some programs.


FAQ Section

SanegeneBio develops RNAi (siRNA) therapeutics designed to silence disease-driving genes. The company’s differentiation claim centers on delivery—particularly tissue-selective approaches intended to extend RNAi beyond liver-only applications—supported by proprietary chemistry and conjugation strategies.

The company prioritizes obesity/metabolic disease, cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease, and complement-mediated immune and kidney disorders. Program selection is anchored in targets where durable gene knockdown is expected to translate into clinically meaningful pharmacology.

Selected disclosed programs include:

  • SGB-7342 (INHBE, obesity): in Phase I
  • SGB-9768 (C3, complement-mediated nephropathies including C3 glomerulopathy and IgA nephropathy): in Phase II
  • SGB-3908 (AGT, hypertension): in Phase I
  • SGB-3383 (CFB, complement-mediated blood disorders such as PNH and aHUS): clinical-stage development is disclosed by the company, with regional development responsibilities split with a partner for some later-stage work
    The broader pipeline also includes earlier-stage cardiometabolic, obesity, and immunology programs with some targets not publicly disclosed.

  • February 2, 2026: SanegeneBio announced a global licensing collaboration with Genentech for an RNAi program, including $200 million upfront and milestones/royalties tied to development and commercialization.
  • January 13, 2026: SanegeneBio reported first patient dosed in a Phase I trial of SGB-7342 in overweight and obese patients in China.
  • December 8, 2025: SanegeneBio announced closing of a Series B financing raising over $110 million to advance clinical assets and expand development.
  • October 21, 2025: the company reported FDA Orphan Drug Designation for SGB-9768 in C3 glomerulopathy.
  • November 8, 2025: SanegeneBio announced a research and licensing collaboration with Eli Lilly focused on metabolic disease targets.

Public disclosures include Phase I datasets presented for selected programs (including SGB-9768 and SGB-3908 at major medical meetings in late 2025) and initiation/progression updates for ongoing trials. The company’s most advanced disclosed clinical program, SGB-9768, is positioned as having progressed into Phase II evaluation in complement-mediated nephropathies.

Key near-term milestones are execution-driven: progression of SGB-7342 through Phase I, continued enrollment and readouts for SGB-9768 Phase II studies, and advancement of partnered programs where geographies and responsibilities are split. Business development milestones (additional regional or global licenses) are also part of the company’s operating model.

SanegeneBio is led by an RNAi-focused executive and scientific team spanning discovery, technology, clinical development and CMC. Operationally, the company runs a multi-site R&D structure (Boston, Shanghai, Suzhou) and combines internal advancement of owned assets with selective partnering to fund and scale programs.

