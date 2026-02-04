A clinical-stage RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics company with R&D operations in Boston, Shanghai and Suzhou. The company is building a globally integrated development model spanning discovery, delivery technology, and clinical execution.

Founding and History

SanegeneBio was founded in 2021 and has expanded its operating footprint since launch, including establishment of a Suzhou R&D center and U.S. headquarters. The company has financed pipeline and platform build-out through multiple private rounds, including a Series B of over $110 million closed in December 2025.

Therapy Areas and Focus

SanegeneBio focuses on RNAi medicines in three core disease areas:

Obesity and broader metabolic disease

Cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease

Complement-mediated immune and kidney diseases (including complement-driven nephropathies and related rare disorders)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

SanegeneBio develops siRNA medicines using delivery and chemistry designed for tissue-selective gene silencing. Its stated platform focus includes:

LEAD technology (Ligand and Enhancer Assisted Delivery) to support extrahepatic targeting beyond traditional liver delivery

GalNAc-conjugated siRNA approaches for hepatocyte delivery in liver-linked indications

Infrequent subcutaneous dosing as a development objective for chronic diseases, where appropriate for the target biology and durability of knockdown

Key Personnel

Weimin Wang, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Shiyu Wang, PhD, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Marc Abrams, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and Head of U.S. Operations

Yuyan Jin, PhD, Senior Vice President, Clinical and Non-Clinical Development

Sibo Jiang, PhD, Vice President, CMC

Yang Liu, MS, MBA, Vice President, Business Development

Wei Ren Campbell, JD, Vice President, Intellectual Property

Na Meng, CFA, Vice President, Capital Markets

Strategic Partnerships

SanegeneBio uses partnering to advance selected programs and to extend platform reach:

Genentech (Roche Group): February 2, 2026 global licensing deal for one SanegeneBio RNAi program; SanegeneBio retains early development responsibilities with Genentech leading later-stage development and commercialization. Financial terms disclosed include $200 million upfront and potential milestones up to $1.5 billion plus tiered royalties.

Eli Lilly: November 8, 2025 research and licensing collaboration for metabolic disease targets; SanegeneBio leads discovery/optimization of LEAD-enabled molecules, with Lilly responsible for IND-enabling work, clinical development and commercialization.

Innovent: SanegeneBio has disclosed clinical-stage collaboration activity in cardiovascular RNAi (eg, SGB-3908), with rights split by geography for some programs.





FAQ Section