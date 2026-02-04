SanegeneBio was founded in 2021 and has expanded its operating footprint since launch, including establishment of a Suzhou R&D center and U.S. headquarters. The company has financed pipeline and platform build-out through multiple private rounds, including a Series B of over $110 million closed in December 2025.
SanegeneBio focuses on RNAi medicines in three core disease areas:
SanegeneBio develops siRNA medicines using delivery and chemistry designed for tissue-selective gene silencing. Its stated platform focus includes:
SanegeneBio uses partnering to advance selected programs and to extend platform reach:
SanegeneBio develops RNAi (siRNA) therapeutics designed to silence disease-driving genes. The company’s differentiation claim centers on delivery—particularly tissue-selective approaches intended to extend RNAi beyond liver-only applications—supported by proprietary chemistry and conjugation strategies.
The company prioritizes obesity/metabolic disease, cardiometabolic and cardiovascular disease, and complement-mediated immune and kidney disorders. Program selection is anchored in targets where durable gene knockdown is expected to translate into clinically meaningful pharmacology.
Selected disclosed programs include:
Public disclosures include Phase I datasets presented for selected programs (including SGB-9768 and SGB-3908 at major medical meetings in late 2025) and initiation/progression updates for ongoing trials. The company’s most advanced disclosed clinical program, SGB-9768, is positioned as having progressed into Phase II evaluation in complement-mediated nephropathies.
Key near-term milestones are execution-driven: progression of SGB-7342 through Phase I, continued enrollment and readouts for SGB-9768 Phase II studies, and advancement of partnered programs where geographies and responsibilities are split. Business development milestones (additional regional or global licenses) are also part of the company’s operating model.
SanegeneBio is led by an RNAi-focused executive and scientific team spanning discovery, technology, clinical development and CMC. Operationally, the company runs a multi-site R&D structure (Boston, Shanghai, Suzhou) and combines internal advancement of owned assets with selective partnering to fund and scale programs.
