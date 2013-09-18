Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Paris. It is the world's fifth-lagest by prescription sales as of 2014. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under SNY.

As of summer 2014, it had Toujeo (U300) for type 1 and 2 diabetes, Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) for multiple sclerosis, Cerdelga (eliglustat tartrate) for Gaucher disease, diptheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio vaccine Quadracel, and flu vaccine Fluzone at registration stage.