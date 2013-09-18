Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Sanofi

Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Paris.

Sanofi is a multinational pharmaceutical company with headquarters in Paris. It is the world's fifth-lagest by prescription sales as of 2014. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under SNY.

As of summer 2014, it had Toujeo (U300) for type 1 and 2 diabetes, Lemtrada (alemtuzumab) for multiple sclerosis, Cerdelga (eliglustat tartrate) for Gaucher disease, diptheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio vaccine Quadracel, and flu vaccine Fluzone at registration stage.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Sanofi News

TGA safety warning on promethazine
20 November 2024
Radiopharma boom continues as Orano Med builds major facility
18 November 2024
FDA accepts Dupixent sBLA resubmission for CSU
18 November 2024
Sanofi investing 40 million euros on expanding Lyon Gerland site
15 November 2024
More Sanofi news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze