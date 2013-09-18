Sanofi Pasteur is the vaccines division of French drug major Sanofi (Euronext: SAN).

As the world’s largest producer of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), Sanofi Pasteur is a major supplier of vaccines to the NHS for the various national childhood, adolescent and senior immunisation programmes, as well as vaccines for travellers.

In February 2014 it was announced that UNICEF, the organization that procures the vaccine to meet global needs, will purchase significant quantities of Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV) from Sanofi Pasteur and make it available based on country needs and vaccination plans.

In order to support rapid and widespread adoption of IPV, Sanofi Pasteur and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have developed a joint price support mechanism, including a financial contribution from both organizations. This mechanism allows Sanofi Pasteur to offer IPV at a price of 0.75 euros per dose (around $1) to 73 of the world's poorest countries. The GAVI Alliance, a global immunization partnership, will make IPV available for inclusion in routine immunization schedules in these countries.