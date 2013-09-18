Sunday 24 November 2024

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

A Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines for rare neuromuscular and pulmonary diseases.

The company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to Agamree (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids.

AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Santhera has out-licensed rights to vamorolone for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China to Sperogenix Therapeutics. The clinical stage pipeline also includes lonodelestat to treat cystic fibrosis (CF) and other neutrophilic pulmonary diseases.

Latest Santhera Pharmaceuticals News

Positive top-line results from LIONHEART Study with Agamree
2 October 2024
GENESIS to distribute Santhera’s Agamree in Central and Eastern Europe
10 September 2024
Santhera closes 69 million francs financings
13 August 2024
Catalyst Pharma launches Agamree in the USA
14 March 2024
