US RNA-based drug developer Sarepta Therapeutics (Nasdaq: SRPT)  formerly AVI BioPharma is focused on developing first-in-class, RNA-based therapeutics to improve and save the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening rare and infectious diseases.

Sarepta's unique technology has yielded a diverse pipeline of RNA-based therapeutics that include its lead clinical candidate, eteplirsen, for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a debilitating and life-threatening genetic disorder, as well as potential treatments for some of the world's most lethal infectious diseases.

Its core phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) antisense technology is uniquely versatile, allowing for the development of a range of therapeutic candidates that target different types of RNA.

Unlike most other RNA-based approaches, such as small interfering RNA (siRNA), Sarepta's technology can directly target both messenger RNA (mRNA) and precursor messenger RNA (pre-mRNA) to either down-regulate or up-regulate targeted genes or proteins (i.e. turn on or turn off production of a target protein).