A clinical-stage biotechnology company using neonatal cardiac progenitor cell therapy to target the inflammatory and fibrotic roots of Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and dilated cardiomyopathy.

Company Overview

A clinical-stage biotechnology company using neonatal cardiac progenitor cell therapy to target the inflammatory and fibrotic roots of Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy, heart failure with preserved ejection fraction, and dilated cardiomyopathy. Secretome Therapeutics is built on a single platform asset, STM-01, applied across three distinct cardiac indications that share a common underlying pathology of progressive myocardial inflammation and fibrosis. The company's thesis — that paracrine signaling from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells can halt or reverse fibrotic remodeling where conventional therapies only manage symptoms — sets it apart from small-molecule and gene-therapy competitors in these spaces. With two Phase I programs running and a pivotal program in Duchenne cardiac disease now funded, Secretome is moving from proof-of-concept into a critical data-generation window.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Secretome Therapeutics is headquartered in Plano, Texas, with additional operations in Baltimore, Maryland — where its nCPC platform was originally developed at the University of Maryland — and in Chicago, Illinois. The company operates across these three sites to integrate its scientific, manufacturing, and clinical functions.





Founding and History

Secretome was founded in 2018 as NeoProgen, spun out of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, on technology developed in the laboratory of paediatric cardiac surgeon Dr. Sunjay Kaushal. The company rebranded to Secretome Therapeutics to signal its broader focus on the cardiac secretome — the full complement of paracrine factors released by nCPCs — rather than the cells themselves. The $30 million Series A closed in 2025, led by RA Capital Management, represents the company's first major institutional financing round and its clearest signal yet of commercial intent.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Secretome targets three cardiomyopathy indications united by a shared mechanism: myocardial inflammation and progressive fibrosis. In Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy (DMD-CM), cardiac involvement is the leading cause of death in DMD patients yet has no approved disease-modifying therapy — making it the company's highest-priority and most commercially legible program. Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) accounts for roughly half of all heart failure cases globally and similarly lacks a disease-modifying treatment, giving STM-01's FDA Fast Track designation there real regulatory weight. Dilated cardiomyopathy, particularly in young adults, rounds out the pipeline and provides clinical learnings applicable across all three indications.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

STM-01 is derived from neonatal cardiac progenitor cells (nCPCs) — progenitor cells sourced from neonatal cardiac tissue that retain a potent paracrine activity profile. Once infused, the cells release exosomes and growth factors that reduce myocardial inflammation and fibrosis without relying on direct engraftment or permanent cell survival in the recipient heart. This paracrine-driven mechanism is the commercially interesting feature: it sidesteps many of the durability and immunogenicity concerns associated with conventional cell therapies where long-term cell survival is required for effect. STM-01 is delivered via intravenous or intracoronary infusion, preserving flexibility across the cardiac indications in development.





Key Pipeline and Programs

STM-01 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy-associated cardiomyopathy is the lead program by regulatory and funding priority. Secretome is preparing for pivotal Phase II and Phase III development in DMD-CM following the Series A close, targeting a patient population with no currently approved disease-modifying cardiac option. Capricor Therapeutics and Sarepta Therapeutics are running competing programs in the same indication, making this a race where clinical data timing will matter as much as mechanism differentiation.

STM-01 in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is in an open-label, multiple-ascending-dose Phase I study — the first patient was dosed ahead of the Series A close. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for this indication, reflecting the agency's recognition of the unmet need in HFpEF and providing Secretome with more frequent regulatory dialogue as the program advances.

STM-01 in dilated cardiomyopathy entered Phase I in late 2025, enrolling young adult patients in a study running in parallel with the HFpEF Phase I. Both Phase I programs evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy, and their combined readouts will inform dose selection and patient stratification for the pivotal DMD-CM program.





Recent Developments

Secretome closed a $30 million Series A financing led by RA Capital Management to advance STM-01 toward pivotal development in DMD-CM and extend its Phase I programs in HFpEF and DCM. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) separately committed $250,000 through its Venture Pathways Program, adding disease-community endorsement to institutional backing. The DCM Phase I study was initiated in late 2025, running in parallel with the ongoing HFpEF Phase I in which the first patient had already been dosed. These milestones collectively move Secretome from a preclinical-to-clinical transition story into a multi-indication clinical company with near-term data catalysts.





Key Personnel

Vinny Jindal serves as Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. He previously served as CFO of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, where he guided the company through its 2021 Nasdaq IPO, bringing the capital markets and financial strategy experience the company needs as it approaches pivotal development.

Dr. Sunjay Kaushal is Co-Founder and the scientific architect of the nCPC platform, developed during his tenure as Professor of Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine from 2012 to 2020. Dr. Rachana Mishra, also a Co-Founder, is a cell biologist who pioneered the therapeutic application of neonatal cardiac progenitor cells and leads GMP manufacturing development. Margot Conner, most recently CEO and Board Member of RoosterBio, brings over 30 years of healthcare and life sciences leadership experience to the company's board.





Strategic Partnerships

RA Capital Management led the $30 million Series A, providing Secretome's primary institutional backing for advancing STM-01 through pivotal development. Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy invested $250,000 through its Venture Pathways Program — a relatively modest sum but strategically significant given PPMD's role as the dominant patient advocacy organization in the Duchenne field, providing access to patient communities and regulatory credibility. No commercial licensing or pharma co-development partnerships have been announced to date.





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