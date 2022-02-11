Sunday 24 November 2024

Seismic Therapeutic

A biotech advancing machine learning for immunology drug development.

The US company announced its launch in February 2022, alongside a $101 million financing.

Seismic’s IMPACT platform systematically integrates machine learning, structural biology, protein engineering and translational immunology to invent novel biologics and optimize properties with significantly improved efficiency and scale over conventional therapeutics discovery.

With this new approach, Seismic is accelerating a pipeline of biologics targeting dysregulated adaptive immunity to treat autoimmune diseases.

Start-up Seismic promises 'new era of immunology drug development integrating machine learning'
10 February 2022
