Selvita

Poland-based Selvita has two primary focus areas: to serve pharma as a customer-centric provider of integrated drug discovery services, and as a drug discovery company itself, engaged in the research and development of breakthrough therapies in oncology.

Drug discovery clients of Selvita include more than 50 large and medium-sized pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies from the USA and Europe and in March 2017 the company announced a major global license agreement with Italian family-controlled drugmaker Menarini for SEL24, which is currently in Phase I/II trials in acute myeloid leukemia.

SEL24 is a Selvita-developed first-in-class orally available dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor with a unique activity profile. While it is currently being investigated for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) AML, preclinical data suggest potential activity in other hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Selvita will grant Menarini an exclusive license to further research, develop, manufacture and commercialize SEL24 worldwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Selvita will receive an upfront payment, and will be eligible to receive milestone payments and royalty on future sales.

Latest Selvita News

Selvita split spawns oncology company Ryvu
20 September 2019
Poland's Selvita to split into two listed companies
28 March 2019
Menarini takes on sponsorship of myeloid leukemia drug in USA
6 August 2018
New data on Selvita's SEL24
16 April 2018
