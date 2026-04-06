A University of Cambridge spin-out developing a proprietary microcarrier platform that combines microchip fabrication, nanomagnetism, and smart materials to transform adherent cell-based drug screening for pharmaceutical companies. Semarion's SemaCyte platform enables barcode-based multiplexing of multiple adherent cell types within a single well, reducing plate usage and imaging time while improving assay data quality. The technology has been adopted by top 10 pharmaceutical companies across the U.S. and Europe.
Semarion is headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, having emerged from the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge. The company serves pharmaceutical clients globally, with active pilot programs at major pharmaceutical companies in the United States and Europe.
Semarion was founded in 2018 by Jeroen Verheyen, Tarun Vemulkar, and Professor Russell Cowburn, emerging from research at the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge that operated at the intersection of physical and life sciences. The company secured $3.8 million (2.9 million pounds) in funding in March 2026, led by Parkwalk with participation from The FSE Group, Cambridge Enterprise Ventures, Oxford Innovation Finance, Found Capital, Cambridge Capital Group, and Start Codon.
Semarion operates in the drug discovery and screening space, providing platform technology for cell-based assays used across all therapeutic areas. The SemaCyte platform is particularly relevant for adherent cell screening in pharmaceutical research, enabling more efficient and higher-quality drug candidate evaluation.
The SemaCyte platform uses proprietary flat microcarriers with approximately five adherent cells attached in uniform geometry. Each SemaCyte contains a unique barcode that enables multiplexing of multiple cell types within a single well. The platform combines microchip fabrication techniques, nanomagnetism for handling and orientation, and smart materials for cell attachment and culture. This approach reduces the number of plates needed, shortens imaging time, and improves data quality compared to traditional screening methods.
Semarion's SemaCyte Microcarrier Platform is commercially available through an Early Adopter Programme. The platform is deployed with leading pharmaceutical companies for adherent cell-based assays. The company is investing its recent $3.8 million funding round in commercial expansion, manufacturing scale-up, customer support infrastructure, and acceleration of pharmaceutical partnerships across the U.S. and Europe.
Jeroen Verheyen serves as CEO and co-founder, bringing expertise in cell model development. Tarun Vemulkar is CTO and co-founder with a background in advanced materials and microfabrication. Professor Russell Cowburn is a co-founder from the University of Cambridge. Daniel Weekes leads cell biology.
Semarion has established technology collaborations with SPT Labtech for automated cell-based assay workflows and with Revvity, a life science tools provider. Cambridge Enterprise Ventures serves as both investor and strategic supporter. The company's March 2026 funding round was led by Parkwalk, a UK deep-tech venture capital firm, with a syndicate of specialist investors. Multiple top 10 pharmaceutical companies are active users of the SemaCyte platform.
Semarion must convert its early adopter pharmaceutical relationships into scaled commercial contracts while expanding manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand from top 10 pharma companies across the U.S. and Europe.
Adherent cell-based assays are fundamental to drug discovery but are limited by low throughput and poor reproducibility, and Semarion's multiplexing technology directly addresses these bottlenecks by enabling multiple cell types to be screened in a single well.
Semarion's SemaCyte microcarriers use barcode-based multiplexing with nanomagnet-enabled orientation to screen multiple adherent cell types simultaneously in a single well, a capability not available from traditional screening platforms.
SemaCyte reduces plate usage and imaging time while improving data quality by providing uniform cell geometry and enabling true multiplexing of adherent cells, which are harder to screen at scale than suspension cells.
The SemaCyte platform is therapeutic area-agnostic, serving drug discovery programs across oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and all other areas where adherent cell-based assays are used for compound screening and evaluation.
Semarion is an early commercial-stage company with its SemaCyte platform deployed through an Early Adopter Programme at top 10 pharmaceutical companies, having recently raised $3.8 million to scale manufacturing and commercial operations.
Key watchpoints include the conversion rate from pilot programs to full commercial contracts with pharma clients, manufacturing scale-up to meet demand, and the progress of partnerships with SPT Labtech and Revvity for integrated workflow solutions.
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