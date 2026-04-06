A University of Cambridge spin-out developing a proprietary microcarrier platform that combines microchip fabrication, nanomagnetism, and smart materials to transform adherent cell-based drug screening for pharmaceutical companies.

Company Overview

A University of Cambridge spin-out developing a proprietary microcarrier platform that combines microchip fabrication, nanomagnetism, and smart materials to transform adherent cell-based drug screening for pharmaceutical companies. Semarion's SemaCyte platform enables barcode-based multiplexing of multiple adherent cell types within a single well, reducing plate usage and imaging time while improving assay data quality. The technology has been adopted by top 10 pharmaceutical companies across the U.S. and Europe.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Semarion is headquartered in Cambridge, United Kingdom, having emerged from the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge. The company serves pharmaceutical clients globally, with active pilot programs at major pharmaceutical companies in the United States and Europe.





Founding and History

Semarion was founded in 2018 by Jeroen Verheyen, Tarun Vemulkar, and Professor Russell Cowburn, emerging from research at the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge that operated at the intersection of physical and life sciences. The company secured $3.8 million (2.9 million pounds) in funding in March 2026, led by Parkwalk with participation from The FSE Group, Cambridge Enterprise Ventures, Oxford Innovation Finance, Found Capital, Cambridge Capital Group, and Start Codon.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Semarion operates in the drug discovery and screening space, providing platform technology for cell-based assays used across all therapeutic areas. The SemaCyte platform is particularly relevant for adherent cell screening in pharmaceutical research, enabling more efficient and higher-quality drug candidate evaluation.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The SemaCyte platform uses proprietary flat microcarriers with approximately five adherent cells attached in uniform geometry. Each SemaCyte contains a unique barcode that enables multiplexing of multiple cell types within a single well. The platform combines microchip fabrication techniques, nanomagnetism for handling and orientation, and smart materials for cell attachment and culture. This approach reduces the number of plates needed, shortens imaging time, and improves data quality compared to traditional screening methods.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Semarion's SemaCyte Microcarrier Platform is commercially available through an Early Adopter Programme. The platform is deployed with leading pharmaceutical companies for adherent cell-based assays. The company is investing its recent $3.8 million funding round in commercial expansion, manufacturing scale-up, customer support infrastructure, and acceleration of pharmaceutical partnerships across the U.S. and Europe.





Key Personnel

Jeroen Verheyen serves as CEO and co-founder, bringing expertise in cell model development. Tarun Vemulkar is CTO and co-founder with a background in advanced materials and microfabrication. Professor Russell Cowburn is a co-founder from the University of Cambridge. Daniel Weekes leads cell biology.





Strategic Partnerships

Semarion has established technology collaborations with SPT Labtech for automated cell-based assay workflows and with Revvity, a life science tools provider. Cambridge Enterprise Ventures serves as both investor and strategic supporter. The company's March 2026 funding round was led by Parkwalk, a UK deep-tech venture capital firm, with a syndicate of specialist investors. Multiple top 10 pharmaceutical companies are active users of the SemaCyte platform.





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