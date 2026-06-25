Company Overview

A gene-editing biotechnology company developing SERP-01, an in vivo base-editing therapy targeting the root-cause SERPINA1 mutation in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, backed by $230 million in committed financing. Serapha Bio launched publicly on 23 June 2026, simultaneously announcing a reverse merger with Nasdaq-listed Boundless Bio and a landmark private placement. The company's single-disease focus is a deliberate bet that base editing can deliver a durable, potentially once-and-done correction where protein replacement and small-molecule augmentation offer only symptomatic control.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Serapha Bio is a US-incorporated private company, with its go-public transaction targeting a Nasdaq listing under the ticker symbol AATD upon expected close in the fourth quarter of 2026. Clinical development activity for SERP-01 in Greater China is conducted by licensing partner YolTech Therapeutics, which has been running an Investigator-Initiated Trial at Renji Hospital in Shanghai.





Founding and History

Serapha Bio emerged from stealth on 23 June 2026, announcing its public launch, its $230 million financing, and its licensing agreement with YolTech Therapeutics simultaneously. The company secured rights to SERP-01 — developed by YolTech as YOLT-202 — in exchange for an upfront cash payment and a minority equity stake in Serapha. Its path to public markets runs through a reverse merger with Boundless Bio (Nasdaq: BOLD), in which pre-merger Serapha stockholders are expected to hold approximately 96.3% of the combined entity.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Serapha is entirely focused on Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency, a hereditary condition caused by mutations in the SERPINA1 gene that progressively damages both the lungs and liver. The most severe form, the PiZZ genotype arising from the E342K mutation, affects an estimated 100,000 people in the US and Europe and leaves patients reliant on weekly intravenous augmentation therapy that addresses symptoms rather than cause. The commercial logic is straightforward: a durable genetic correction displacing a high-cost, lifelong infusion regimen in a well-defined patient population is a clear value proposition for payers.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Base editing is a precision gene-editing modality that chemically converts one DNA base to another at a target site without making double-strand breaks, reducing the risk of unintended insertions or deletions relative to earlier CRISPR approaches. SERP-01 is designed to be delivered in vivo — directly into the patient — correcting the SERPINA1 E342K point mutation in hepatocytes, where the defective protein is produced. Proof-of-concept data from the YolTech program already demonstrate restoration of serum alpha-1 antitrypsin to normal levels, giving Serapha an unusually concrete early signal at the point of its public launch.





Key Pipeline and Programs

SERP-01 is Serapha's sole disclosed program and the entire rationale for the company's existence. It is an in vivo base-editing therapy designed to correct the SERPINA1 E342K (PiZZ) point mutation, the genotype responsible for the most severe form of AATD. The mechanism targets hepatocytes — the liver cells that synthesize and secrete alpha-1 antitrypsin — aiming to restore functional circulating protein and thereby protect both lung tissue from neutrophil elastase-driven destruction and the liver from toxic protein accumulation. Proof-of-concept data generated through YolTech's YOLT-202 program, including the Investigator-Initiated Trial at Renji Hospital in Shanghai, demonstrated restoration of serum AAT to normal levels. The $230 million raise is sized to fund completion of Phase II and initiation of Phase III, indicating that the program's current clinical position is Phase I/II. The Renji Hospital trial represents the most advanced clinical evidence base underpinning SERP-01.





Recent Developments

On 23 June 2026, Serapha simultaneously announced its public launch, the definitive all-stock merger agreement with Boundless Bio, and commitments for the $230 million private placement co-led by RA Capital Management and RTW Investments. The merger is expected to close in Q4 2026, subject to stockholder approval, after which the combined company will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker AATD. The $230 million runway is projected to sustain operations into the second half of 2029.





Key Personnel

The research context does not name individual executives at Serapha Bio. The company's backing by RA Capital Management and RTW Investments as co-lead investors suggests institutional governance infrastructure typical of well-capitalized rare-disease gene-editing startups of this profile.





Strategic Partnerships

Serapha licensed SERP-01 from YolTech Therapeutics in June 2026, paying an upfront cash sum and issuing a minority equity stake in exchange for ex-Greater China rights. YolTech retains development and commercialization rights in Greater China and is eligible for regulatory and commercial milestones totaling over $2 billion plus tiered royalties. The arrangement gives Serapha access to clinical proof-of-concept data generated by YolTech's ongoing Investigator-Initiated Trial at Renji Hospital, Shanghai, while YolTech participates in Serapha's upside via its equity stake.





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