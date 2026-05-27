SERB Pharmaceuticals

A Brussels-headquartered specialty pharmaceutical company that has built the world's broadest antidote portfolio through serial acquisition, and in May 2026 paid EUR 115 million for European and MENA rights to the first-in-class kidney-transplant desensitization agent Idefirix.

Company Overview

A Brussels-headquartered specialty pharmaceutical company that has built the world's broadest antidote portfolio through serial acquisition, and in May 2026 paid EUR 115 million for European and MENA rights to the first-in-class kidney-transplant desensitization agent Idefirix. SERB operates across three tightly defined verticals: emergency and critical care, rare diseases, and medical countermeasures for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats. That combination is genuinely unusual — most specialty pharma players pick one lane — and SERB's hospital relationships and rare-disease distribution infrastructure give it credible commercial reach across all three.





Headquarters and Global Presence

SERB is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, with a significant US operational base in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Its European rare-disease and emergency-care infrastructure spans multiple markets following successive acquisitions, and the Idefirix deal extends commercial reach into the MENA region for the first time.





Founding and History

SERB's modern scale took shape in 2021 when it acquired BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals, establishing it as a critical-care leader with immediate commercial breadth. Subsequent bolt-on acquisitions of Veriton Pharma, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Aurlumyn (iloprost IV), and ThyroSafe have steadily extended the portfolio into frostbite, CBRN preparedness, and neurology. The May 2026 Idefirix deal is the most expensive single acquisition to date, at EUR 115 million for rights across more than 30 markets.





Therapy Areas and Focus

SERB's three pillars address patient populations that large pharma has historically underserved: emergency toxicology, where antidote availability is a genuine public-health gap; rare and ultra-rare diseases requiring hospital-channel expertise; and CBRN preparedness, a government-procurement-driven niche with recurring demand. The addition of Idefirix brings transplant medicine into the mix — a hospital-specialist area aligned with SERB's existing rare-disease infrastructure. Highly sensitized kidney transplant candidates, the target population for Idefirix, represent fewer than 5% of waitlisted patients but face drastically reduced transplant access, making the unmet need acute.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Rather than a single discovery platform, SERB's model is to acquire approved or near-approved products where specialist distribution and regulatory expertise create value that larger companies cannot be bothered to provide. Idefirix is the most scientifically distinctive asset in the current portfolio: imlifidase is a streptococcal enzyme that cleaves all four subclasses of IgG antibodies within two to six hours, temporarily eliminating the donor-specific antibodies that would otherwise cause hyperacute rejection. No other approved agent achieves rapid, broad IgG elimination in this transplant context. Aurlumyn (iloprost IV) similarly claims a first-approved distinction — it is the only approved treatment for severe frostbite in the US.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Idefirix (imlifidase) is the headline asset: a first-in-class IgG-cleaving enzyme conditionally authorized by the European Commission for desensitization of highly sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch against a deceased donor. The conditional authorization status means a full approval filing is pending at the EMA; SERB will receive a EUR 5 million milestone from Hansa Biopharma upon EMA acceptance of that filing, signaling that converting conditional to full approval is an immediate regulatory priority. The asset is commercially active across the EU, UK, Switzerland, Norway, Liechtenstein, and Iceland, with MENA markets added through the deal.

Aurlumyn (iloprost IV) is the company's approved frostbite treatment — a prostaglandin analogue that reduces amputation rates in severe frostbite cases — and forms part of the emergency and rare-disease product set alongside the antidote portfolio acquired through BTG.

ThyroSafe (potassium iodide 130 mg tablets), launched commercially in the US in May 2026, anchors the CBRN preparedness vertical, providing thyroid-blocking protection in radiation emergencies. Its government and emergency-preparedness procurement profile is structurally different from the hospital-specialist business, diversifying SERB's revenue base.





Recent Developments

On 19 May 2026, SERB signed the agreement to acquire exclusive development and commercialization rights to Idefirix from Hansa Biopharma for EUR 115 million (EUR 110 million upfront, EUR 5 million on EMA filing acceptance), with closing expected within 60 days pending foreign direct investment clearance. That same month, ThyroSafe 130 mg potassium iodide tablets were confirmed commercially available in the US. In November 2025, SERB appointed Vignesh Rajah as Chief Medical Officer, a hire that signals growing emphasis on clinical development and medical affairs as the portfolio matures.





Key Personnel

Jeremie Urbain serves as Chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder of SERB S.A., combining ownership and operational control in a structure that has enabled the company's rapid acquisition cadence without the friction of diffuse shareholder governance. Vignesh Rajah was appointed Chief Medical Officer in November 2025, bringing dedicated medical leadership to a portfolio that increasingly requires regulatory and clinical development expertise alongside commercial execution. SERB's private-equity backing — Charterhouse Capital Partners, Partners Group, Merieux Equity Partners, and ESAS Holding — provides the balance-sheet depth that a EUR 115 million upfront payment requires.





Strategic Partnerships

The Idefirix acquisition structurally repositions SERB as Hansa Biopharma's European and MENA commercialization partner, freeing Hansa to focus on its US regulatory filing and earlier-stage pipeline assets. Prior acquisitions of BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Y-mAbs Therapeutics brought established hospital-channel relationships that underpin SERB's ability to deploy newly acquired rare-disease products at speed.





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