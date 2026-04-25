A Flagship Pioneering-backed biotechnology company pioneering Modified DNA as a new class of genetic medicines, combining programmable durability and redosability without permanent genome alteration. Serif Biomedicines integrates nucleic acid chemistry, synthetic biology, delivery science, and artificial intelligence to develop DNA therapies that are scalable and designed to be readministered. The company positions Modified DNA as a distinct category sitting between mRNA therapeutics and traditional gene therapy, capturing the strengths of both while sidestepping their core limitations.
Serif Biomedicines is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, consistent with Flagship Pioneering's broader hub in the Boston biotech corridor. The company operates within the Flagship Labs incubation ecosystem.
Serif was founded in 2021 within Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering, and operated in stealth for approximately five years before its public launch in April 2026. The company emerged publicly with $50 million in initial funding, announced on April 21, 2026. Its founding reflects Flagship's model of incubating companies around entirely new biological categories rather than incremental improvements to existing platforms.
Serif is building Modified DNA as a platform technology applicable across a broad range of diseases, with the foundational premise that durable, redosable genetic medicines could address conditions currently underserved by either mRNA or gene therapy. The company has not yet disclosed specific initial indications, focusing first on establishing the platform's core capabilities. The ability to redose distinguishes Serif's approach in diseases requiring long-term or adaptive treatment regimens.
Modified DNA is Serif's foundational platform — a chemically engineered form of DNA designed to function inside cells without integrating into the host genome, preserving genomic integrity while enabling durable gene expression. Unlike mRNA, which degrades rapidly and requires frequent dosing, Modified DNA is engineered for extended activity. Unlike viral gene therapies, it does not permanently alter the genome and can be readministered. The platform combines AI-driven design with synthetic biology and novel delivery science to optimize potency, cellular uptake, and tissue targeting.
Serif has not yet disclosed specific named clinical candidates or IND-stage programs, consistent with its pre-IND, platform-building stage. The company's pipeline is currently oriented around establishing proof-of-concept for Modified DNA across multiple disease settings. Serif's approach involves using chemically modified, non-integrating DNA constructs to drive therapeutic protein expression, gene silencing, or gene regulation depending on the disease context. The platform's programmability means a single underlying technology could theoretically generate programs across rare genetic diseases, metabolic disorders, and potentially infectious disease or oncology. Serif is expected to present early data at scientific forums as the platform matures toward first-in-human studies.
Serif emerged from stealth on April 21, 2026 with the announcement of $50 million in initial funding from Flagship Pioneering. The public launch marks the end of a five-year internal incubation period within Flagship Labs. Serif was slated to present scientific data alongside the launch announcement, signaling the platform has cleared early experimental milestones. No partnership deals, regulatory interactions, or clinical trial initiations have been announced to date.
Pete Smith, Ph.D., serves as Chief Scientific Officer, leading Serif's scientific and platform development strategy. Andy Oh serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing financial operations. The Board of Directors includes Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., former President and CEO of Gritstone bio; Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., President of Flagship Labs and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering; and Michael Holmes, Ph.D., reflecting deep expertise in nucleic acid medicine and venture-backed biotech governance.
Serif Biomedicines is currently wholly backed by Flagship Pioneering, which provided the $50 million launch funding and incubated the company within its Flagship Labs foundry since 2021. No external pharmaceutical partnerships or licensing deals have been announced at this stage. Given Flagship's track record — which includes Moderna, Evotec, and Tessera Therapeutics — third-party collaborations are a likely future avenue as the platform matures.
Flagship Pioneering's thesis is that both mRNA and viral gene therapy have structural limitations — mRNA degrades too quickly for durable effect, while integrating gene therapies permanently alter the genome and typically cannot be redosed. Modified DNA is designed to occupy the space between them: durable enough for sustained effect, but non-integrating and redosable, making it suitable for chronic or progressive diseases where treatment needs may evolve over time.
Modified DNA refers to chemically engineered DNA constructs designed to enter cells and drive gene expression, silencing, or regulation without inserting into the host genome. Non-integration is significant because genomic insertion carries risks of insertional mutagenesis and permanent off-target effects. By remaining episomal, Serif's constructs can be administered, metabolized, and re-administered — offering a reversible and controllable therapeutic profile not possible with integrating vectors.
Serif integrates artificial intelligence across nucleic acid chemistry design, delivery optimization, and synthetic biology to systematically engineer Modified DNA constructs with improved potency, cell specificity, and stability. This computational layer accelerates iteration cycles that would otherwise require years of empirical chemistry. The combination of AI with proprietary chemical modification and delivery science is intended to produce a platform with broader addressability than programs built around a single modality or chemistry.
Serif has not yet disclosed specific named drug candidates or filed an IND, reflecting its early pre-clinical platform stage. The company launched publicly in April 2026 after five years of internal Flagship Labs incubation, with early scientific data presented alongside the launch. First-in-human studies remain a future milestone, with no specific timelines disclosed. The $50 million in initial funding is expected to support platform validation and preclinical advancement toward an IND filing.
The platform's programmability and redosability make it theoretically applicable across rare genetic diseases, metabolic disorders, and conditions requiring long-term gene expression modulation. Serif has not yet designated a lead therapeutic area, suggesting it is prioritizing platform breadth before narrowing indication focus. The ability to redose without genomic risk makes it particularly attractive for progressive or chronic conditions where single-administration gene therapy is insufficient.
Serif is at the pre-clinical, platform-building stage following its April 2026 public launch. The $50 million in Flagship funding is intended to establish proof-of-concept, optimize delivery, and advance toward IND-enabling studies. Near-term milestones will likely include disease-area designation, preclinical efficacy data publication, and IND filings. The company has not disclosed a timeline for first-in-human trials.
The principal watchpoints for Serif Biomedicines include:
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