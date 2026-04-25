A Flagship Pioneering-backed biotechnology company pioneering Modified DNA as a new class of genetic medicines, combining programmable durability and redosability without permanent genome alteration.

Company Overview

A Flagship Pioneering-backed biotechnology company pioneering Modified DNA as a new class of genetic medicines, combining programmable durability and redosability without permanent genome alteration. Serif Biomedicines integrates nucleic acid chemistry, synthetic biology, delivery science, and artificial intelligence to develop DNA therapies that are scalable and designed to be readministered. The company positions Modified DNA as a distinct category sitting between mRNA therapeutics and traditional gene therapy, capturing the strengths of both while sidestepping their core limitations.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Serif Biomedicines is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, consistent with Flagship Pioneering's broader hub in the Boston biotech corridor. The company operates within the Flagship Labs incubation ecosystem.





Founding and History

Serif was founded in 2021 within Flagship Labs, the innovation foundry of Flagship Pioneering, and operated in stealth for approximately five years before its public launch in April 2026. The company emerged publicly with $50 million in initial funding, announced on April 21, 2026. Its founding reflects Flagship's model of incubating companies around entirely new biological categories rather than incremental improvements to existing platforms.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Serif is building Modified DNA as a platform technology applicable across a broad range of diseases, with the foundational premise that durable, redosable genetic medicines could address conditions currently underserved by either mRNA or gene therapy. The company has not yet disclosed specific initial indications, focusing first on establishing the platform's core capabilities. The ability to redose distinguishes Serif's approach in diseases requiring long-term or adaptive treatment regimens.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Modified DNA is Serif's foundational platform — a chemically engineered form of DNA designed to function inside cells without integrating into the host genome, preserving genomic integrity while enabling durable gene expression. Unlike mRNA, which degrades rapidly and requires frequent dosing, Modified DNA is engineered for extended activity. Unlike viral gene therapies, it does not permanently alter the genome and can be readministered. The platform combines AI-driven design with synthetic biology and novel delivery science to optimize potency, cellular uptake, and tissue targeting.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Serif has not yet disclosed specific named clinical candidates or IND-stage programs, consistent with its pre-IND, platform-building stage. The company's pipeline is currently oriented around establishing proof-of-concept for Modified DNA across multiple disease settings. Serif's approach involves using chemically modified, non-integrating DNA constructs to drive therapeutic protein expression, gene silencing, or gene regulation depending on the disease context. The platform's programmability means a single underlying technology could theoretically generate programs across rare genetic diseases, metabolic disorders, and potentially infectious disease or oncology. Serif is expected to present early data at scientific forums as the platform matures toward first-in-human studies.





Recent Developments

Serif emerged from stealth on April 21, 2026 with the announcement of $50 million in initial funding from Flagship Pioneering. The public launch marks the end of a five-year internal incubation period within Flagship Labs. Serif was slated to present scientific data alongside the launch announcement, signaling the platform has cleared early experimental milestones. No partnership deals, regulatory interactions, or clinical trial initiations have been announced to date.





Key Personnel

Pete Smith, Ph.D., serves as Chief Scientific Officer, leading Serif's scientific and platform development strategy. Andy Oh serves as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing financial operations. The Board of Directors includes Andrew Allen, M.D., Ph.D., former President and CEO of Gritstone bio; Avak Kahvejian, Ph.D., President of Flagship Labs and General Partner at Flagship Pioneering; and Michael Holmes, Ph.D., reflecting deep expertise in nucleic acid medicine and venture-backed biotech governance.





Strategic Partnerships

Serif Biomedicines is currently wholly backed by Flagship Pioneering, which provided the $50 million launch funding and incubated the company within its Flagship Labs foundry since 2021. No external pharmaceutical partnerships or licensing deals have been announced at this stage. Given Flagship's track record — which includes Moderna, Evotec, and Tessera Therapeutics — third-party collaborations are a likely future avenue as the platform matures.





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