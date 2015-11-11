Shield Therapeutics

In December 2022, Shield entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with US generics major Viatris to co-commercialize Accrufer, a novel, oral iron therapy differentiated from other conventional irons by its efficacy, well-tolerated formulation, and broad indication, in the USA.

The UK-based company has also commercialized Feraccru in the UK and EU with the help of Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive license agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical C for the development and commercialization of Accrufer/Feraccru in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.