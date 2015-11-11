Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

shieldsmall

Shield Therapeutics

A commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company with a focus on addressing iron deficiency with its lead product Accrufer/Feraccru (ferric maltol).

In December 2022, Shield entered into an exclusive, multi-year agreement with US generics major Viatris to co-commercialize Accrufer, a novel, oral iron therapy differentiated from other conventional irons by its efficacy, well-tolerated formulation, and broad indication, in the USA.

The UK-based company has also commercialized Feraccru in the UK and EU with the help of Norgine B.V., who also have the marketing rights in Australia and New Zealand. Shield also has an exclusive license agreement with Beijing Aosaikang Pharmaceutical C for the development and commercialization of Accrufer/Feraccru in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Shield Therapeutics News

Shield Therapeutics names CCO
5 April 2023
Shield Thera and Viatris to co-commercialize Accrufer in USA
17 December 2022
Shield out-licences Accrufer in South Korea
12 August 2021
Shield Therapeutics appoints new CEO
28 May 2021
More Shield Therapeutics news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze