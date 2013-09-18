Sunday 24 November 2024

A UK-based biotech developing a new generation of medicines by harnessing the body’s natural mechanism of RNA interference, or RNAi, to inhibit the expression of specific target genes thought to play a role in the pathology of diseases with significant unmet need.

Silence’s proprietary mRNAi GOLD platform can be used to create siRNAs (short interfering RNAs) that precisely target and silence disease-associated genes in the liver, which represents a substantial opportunity.

The company's wholly owned product candidates include zerlasiran, designed to address the high and prevalent unmet medical need in reducing cardiovascular risk in people born with high levels of lipoprotein(a), and divesiran, designed to address hematological diseases, including polycythemia vera. Silence also maintains ongoing research and development collaborations with AstraZeneca, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, and Hansoh Pharma, among others.

Latest Silence Therapeutics News

Silence presents positive Phase II zerlasiran data at AHA
19 November 2024
Silence Therapeutics adds $120 million for sRNA work
6 February 2024
The UK's key to becoming a life science superpower
7 March 2023
Silence out-licenses mRNA GOLD platform in China
15 October 2021
