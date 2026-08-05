Company Overview





Simris Biologics GmbH is a preclinical German biotech developing microcystin compounds, sourced from cyanobacteria, as payloads for antibody-drug conjugates. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sweden's Simris Group AB.





The company's case is that cyanobacteria are a lightly worked source of potent non-ribosomal peptides, and can yield payload candidates structurally different from the auristatin and maytansinoid classes that dominate approved ADCs.





Whether that structural difference produces a better therapeutic index has still to be shown. The programs are preclinical, and no Simris payload has entered a clinical trial.





Professor Andreas Pahl took over as chief executive in July 2026, arriving from the top job at another German ADC developer.





Headquarters and Global Presence





Simris Biologics operates from Berlin, Germany. It is a small discovery unit; third-party business directories list around four employees.





The parent, Simris Group AB, is headquartered in Malmo, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker SIMRIS, ISIN SE0008091664, with Amudova AB as Certified Adviser.





The group runs a second operating division, Simris Dermalogics. Both draw on the same cyanobacterial expertise and strain library.





Founding and History





Simris Group was founded in 2011 as an algae biotech and cites close to 20 years of cyanobacteria expertise across the group.





The Berlin operation started life as Cyano Biotech GmbH, a specialist in applied research on cyanobacteria and microalgae, natural product libraries for drug discovery, and cyanotoxin standards for research use.





Simris Alg AB acquired Cyano Biotech in August 2022 and later resolved to rename it Simris Biologics GmbH.





The group ran a rights issue in 2023 and has since funded itself through convertible instruments, directed unit issues and warrant exercises.





Therapy Areas and Focus





Simris Biologics works only in oncology, and specifically on the payload half of an antibody-drug conjugate: the cytotoxic warhead a targeting antibody carries to tumor cells.





The rationale is that cyanobacterial natural products offer structural diversity that clinical ADCs have not yet drawn on, which would widen the range of available tumor-killing mechanisms.





The company states its aim is to improve both efficacy and safety relative to existing payload classes. Those are development goals at the preclinical stage, not established results.





Activation inside the tumor microenvironment is a design principle built into the platform.





Technology Platforms and Modalities





The platform draws on a proprietary library of more than 1,200 cyanobacterial strains and over 5,000 novel compounds, which the group describes as the world's largest collection of its kind.





The payloads are structurally modified variants of microcystins, a class of non-ribosomal peptides produced by cyanobacteria.





The engineering task, and the central intellectual property claim, is turning those compounds into controllable warheads: designed to stay inactive in circulation and to become active once a monoclonal antibody has delivered them into the tumor microenvironment.





The work is agnostic about the antibody side, which positions the microcystin variants as assets that could be paired with a range of antibody formats and cancer targets.





Key Pipeline and Programs





Simris Biologics has no named clinical-stage asset. Its programs sit at preclinical discovery and in vivo evaluation.





The lead work covers novel microcystin payload variants. The company reported an update on advanced in vitro evaluation of those compounds on 6 October 2025.





The programs are now moving into in vivo safety and efficacy studies. Up to EUR 1 million expected from the warrant exercise announced on 6 July 2026 is earmarked for that work.





The in vivo evaluation runs through Nuvisan, the contract research organization engaged under an agreement announced on 5 June 2025. Simris reported positive results from that study on 5 November 2025.





Those results are early animal data reported by the company. They do not establish efficacy or safety, and the company has not published a target indication, an antibody pairing or a first-in-human timeline.





Recent Developments





The most material event of 2026 for Simris Biologics is the appointment of Professor Andreas Pahl as chief executive, announced on 15 July 2026 and effective immediately. He fills a permanent leadership gap that had been covered by Daniel Kubitza as interim chief executive since 10 November 2025.





Alongside the appointment, the parent flagged the warrant exercise announced on 6 July 2026, expected to bring gross proceeds of up to EUR 1 million to fund the in vivo work.





On the science, the positive Nuvisan study results reported on 5 November 2025 are the most advanced preclinical data point the company has put out.





Business development has been harder. A potential ADC collaboration reached a non-binding concept sheet in mid-2025, but the counterparty then withdrew.





The funding position stays tight. The group took a directed issue of convertible debentures worth EUR 678,000 in July 2025, entered a bridge loan agreement in November 2025, and has run a series of warrant exercises through the first half of 2026.





Key Personnel





Professor Andreas Pahl is Chief Executive Officer of Simris Biologics GmbH, appointed on 15 July 2026 with immediate effect.





He brings more than 25 years across drug discovery, translational science, clinical development and corporate leadership. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG until November 2025, and had been its Chief Scientific Officer before that.





Earlier in his career he held senior roles at Nycomed and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. He holds a professorship in pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg and an academic appointment at the Technical University of Berlin.





Daniel Kubitza was appointed interim chief executive on 10 November 2025. Jonathan Royce is chairman of the parent, Simris Group AB.





Strategic Partnerships





The firmest external relationship is with Nuvisan, the contract research organization running in vivo evaluation of the microcystin payload candidates under an agreement announced on 5 June 2025. Simris reported positive results from that study on 5 November 2025.





Simris Biologics received EUR 200,000 in non-dilutive funding on 12 September 2025 for an R&D program to develop microcystin payloads for antibody-drug conjugates.





A wider pharma partnership was explored in 2025 and reached a non-binding concept sheet, but the prospective counterparty withdrew before it converted. Landing a payload licensing deal remains the company's central commercial test.