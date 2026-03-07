Saturday 7 March 2026

Sino Biopharmaceutical

A China-based pharmaceutical conglomerate focused on research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of medicines across oncology, hepatology, respiratory disease and other therapeutic areas. Sino Biopharmaceutical operates a large portfolio of innovative drugs, biosimilars and generics, supported by multiple subsidiaries and a broad commercialization network in China.

Company Overview

Sino Biopharmaceutical develops and markets pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic categories, combining innovative drug discovery with large-scale production and distribution. The company operates through a group structure that includes major subsidiaries such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical and Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical.

Historically the company generated much of its revenue from generic and biosimilar medicines, but in recent years it has increased investment in innovative drug development and expanded its pipeline of novel therapies.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Sino Biopharmaceutical is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates manufacturing and research facilities across mainland China.

The company conducts clinical development both domestically and internationally and maintains partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to advance selected programs.


Founding and History

Sino Biopharmaceutical was established in the late 1990s and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2000.

Over time the company expanded through acquisitions, internal research programs and development of large subsidiary businesses. Its products today span multiple therapeutic areas and are widely used in hospitals across China.


Therapy Areas and Focus

The company’s research and commercial activities focus on several core disease areas:

  • Oncology and cancer therapeutics
  • Liver diseases and metabolic disorders
  • Respiratory diseases
  • Surgery and analgesia

These areas represent long-standing strengths of the company’s product portfolio and pipeline.


Technology Platforms and Modalities

Sino Biopharmaceutical develops medicines across multiple modalities.

Key areas include:

  • Small-molecule therapeutics
  • Monoclonal antibodies and biologics
  • Biosimilars and generic drugs
  • RNA-based medicines including siRNA platforms

The company has expanded its innovation capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships, including investments in antibody therapeutics and nucleic-acid drug technologies.


Key Pipeline and Product Portfolio

Sino Biopharmaceutical markets a large number of pharmaceutical products while advancing an expanding pipeline of innovative medicines.

Selected pipeline programs include:

  • TQB3019, a BTK degrader being studied for immune-related diseases
  • LM-24C5, a bispecific antibody candidate
  • TQB3473, an investigational therapy targeting immune thrombocytopenia

Many programs are advancing through late-stage clinical trials in China and other markets.


Key Personnel

  • Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board
  • Eric Tse, Chief Executive Officer


Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Sino Biopharmaceutical uses partnerships and acquisitions to expand its research capabilities and pipeline.

Recent strategic activities include:

  • Acquisition of Hygieia Pharmaceuticals to strengthen capabilities in small interfering RNA therapeutics
  • Acquisition of LaNova Medicines to expand its antibody and immuno-oncology pipeline
  • Licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical companies for global drug development

These moves reflect a broader strategy to increase the share of innovative medicines within the company’s portfolio.


FAQ Section

Sino Biopharmaceutical is one of the larger pharmaceutical groups in China, with a diversified portfolio spanning generics, biosimilars and innovative medicines. Its subsidiaries maintain strong hospital access and distribution networks across the Chinese healthcare system.

Historically the company generated most revenue from generic medicines. However, policy changes in China that reduced prices for generics prompted the company to increase investment in innovative drug research and expand its pipeline of biologics and targeted therapies.

Oncology has become a central focus, alongside liver disease and respiratory medicine. These areas combine large patient populations with opportunities for targeted therapies and biologic drugs.

Acquisitions have been a key mechanism for expanding the company’s innovation capabilities. Recent deals involving companies developing antibody therapeutics and RNA-based medicines illustrate the group’s effort to diversify beyond traditional small-molecule drugs.

The group operates through multiple pharmaceutical subsidiaries responsible for research, manufacturing and commercialization. Companies such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical represent major revenue drivers within the broader corporate structure.

While the majority of sales remain in China, the company increasingly conducts clinical trials internationally and signs licensing agreements with multinational pharmaceutical companies to develop or commercialize drugs outside China.

Key developments include:

  • approval and launch of additional innovative drugs
  • expansion of the oncology and biologics pipeline
  • growth of international licensing and commercialization partnerships.
