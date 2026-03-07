A China-based pharmaceutical conglomerate focused on research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of medicines across oncology, hepatology, respiratory disease and other therapeutic areas. Sino Biopharmaceutical operates a large portfolio of innovative drugs, biosimilars and generics, supported by multiple subsidiaries and a broad commercialization network in China.

Company Overview

Sino Biopharmaceutical develops and markets pharmaceutical products across several major therapeutic categories, combining innovative drug discovery with large-scale production and distribution. The company operates through a group structure that includes major subsidiaries such as Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical and Beijing Tide Pharmaceutical.

Historically the company generated much of its revenue from generic and biosimilar medicines, but in recent years it has increased investment in innovative drug development and expanded its pipeline of novel therapies.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Sino Biopharmaceutical is headquartered in Hong Kong and operates manufacturing and research facilities across mainland China.

The company conducts clinical development both domestically and internationally and maintains partnerships with global pharmaceutical companies to advance selected programs.





Founding and History

Sino Biopharmaceutical was established in the late 1990s and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2000.

Over time the company expanded through acquisitions, internal research programs and development of large subsidiary businesses. Its products today span multiple therapeutic areas and are widely used in hospitals across China.





Therapy Areas and Focus

The company’s research and commercial activities focus on several core disease areas:

Oncology and cancer therapeutics

Liver diseases and metabolic disorders

Respiratory diseases

Surgery and analgesia

These areas represent long-standing strengths of the company’s product portfolio and pipeline.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Sino Biopharmaceutical develops medicines across multiple modalities.

Key areas include:

Small-molecule therapeutics

Monoclonal antibodies and biologics

Biosimilars and generic drugs

RNA-based medicines including siRNA platforms

The company has expanded its innovation capabilities through acquisitions and partnerships, including investments in antibody therapeutics and nucleic-acid drug technologies.





Key Pipeline and Product Portfolio

Sino Biopharmaceutical markets a large number of pharmaceutical products while advancing an expanding pipeline of innovative medicines.

Selected pipeline programs include:

TQB3019, a BTK degrader being studied for immune-related diseases

LM-24C5, a bispecific antibody candidate

TQB3473, an investigational therapy targeting immune thrombocytopenia

Many programs are advancing through late-stage clinical trials in China and other markets.





Key Personnel

Theresa Tse, Chairwoman of the Board

Eric Tse, Chief Executive Officer





Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions

Sino Biopharmaceutical uses partnerships and acquisitions to expand its research capabilities and pipeline.

Recent strategic activities include:

Acquisition of Hygieia Pharmaceuticals to strengthen capabilities in small interfering RNA therapeutics

Acquisition of LaNova Medicines to expand its antibody and immuno-oncology pipeline

Licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical companies for global drug development

These moves reflect a broader strategy to increase the share of innovative medicines within the company’s portfolio.





