A Munich-based biotech company founded in 2021 that develops next-generation antibiotics targeting multi-drug-resistant bacterial infections.

The company focuses on novel mechanisms of action, including enzyme activation and biofilm disruption, to address urgently unmet needs in antimicrobial resistance (AMR). 

smartbax’s pipeline spans Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant enterococci (VRE) and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacterales (CRE). The company’s pre-clinical candidates aim to minimise resistance development and target difficult-to-treat infections such as biofilms. 

Funding has been secured through a €1.2 million seed round in May 2023, led by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund (BIVF) and High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), bringing total capital raised to approximately €1.9 million at that time. 

The leadership team includes Dr Robert Macsics, CEO and Co-Founder, and Prof Dr Stephan Sieber, Scientific Advisor and Co-Founder. The company is backed by strategic investors and aims to scale its novel antibiotic compounds through pre-clinical development toward clinical readiness.

BRIEF—smartbax raises 4.7 million euros for new antibiotic programs
22 October 2025
