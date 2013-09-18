Sunday 24 November 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

SOBI

Sobi

Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) is a Swedish company that manufactures recombinant protein drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases.

Sobi is an international healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases, based in Stockholm, Sweden. Sobi has been involved in the development and manufacturing of recombinant protein drugs since the technology was first developed over 30 years ago.

The company’s products primarily focus on inflammation and genetic diseases, with three late stage biological development projects within haemophilia and neonatology. It also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products for partner companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology using protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing.

Sobi is partners with Biogen in the development and commercialization of Eloctate, a drug used to treat hemophilia A. Sobi directs commercialization of the drug in Europe (including Russia), the Middle East and Northern Africa.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Sobi News

Sobi 3rd-qtr 2024 sales and earnings leap
24 October 2024
Apellis and Sobi plan pegcetacoplan filing after Phase III success
9 August 2024
Altuviiio XTEND-Kids Phase III data support potential in children with severe hemophilia A
18 July 2024
Sobi reports strong 2nd quarter 2024 sales growth
16 July 2024
More Sobi news >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze