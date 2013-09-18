Sobi (Swedish Orphan Biovitrum) is a Swedish company that manufactures recombinant protein drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases.

Sobi is an international healthcare company dedicated to rare diseases, based in Stockholm, Sweden. Sobi has been involved in the development and manufacturing of recombinant protein drugs since the technology was first developed over 30 years ago.

The company’s products primarily focus on inflammation and genetic diseases, with three late stage biological development projects within haemophilia and neonatology. It also markets a portfolio of specialty and rare disease products for partner companies. Sobi is a pioneer in biotechnology using protein biochemistry and biologics manufacturing.

Sobi is partners with Biogen in the development and commercialization of Eloctate, a drug used to treat hemophilia A. Sobi directs commercialization of the drug in Europe (including Russia), the Middle East and Northern Africa.