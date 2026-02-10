A healthcare technology company that supplies medical and dental products, health information and data solutions, and (until the divestment closes) purification and filtration technologies used in bioprocessing and industrial settings. It was formed from 3M’s former Health Care business and operates as an independent, publicly traded company.

Headquarters and Global Presence

Solventum is headquartered in the United States and operates globally through direct commercial teams, manufacturing and distribution networks. Its customer base spans hospitals and clinics, dental practices and labs, and healthcare systems that deploy coding, analytics and documentation software.

Founding and History

Solventum began operating as an independent company on April 1, 2024 following the spin-off of 3M’s Health Care business. The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SOLV.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Solventum is a medtech and health information company rather than a therapeutics developer. Its focus areas align to clinical workflow and care delivery needs, including:

Medical-surgical care, including wound care, infection prevention and surgical solutions

Oral care, including dental consumables and restorative/orthodontic product categories

Health information systems, including software and services for clinical documentation and revenue cycle workflows

Purification and filtration, supporting bioprocessing and industrial filtration applications (subject to portfolio strategy and planned divestment activity)

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Solventum’s portfolio combines physical products, consumables and software-enabled services.

Medical-surgical and skin/wound management

Products used in surgical draping and infection prevention

Wound dressings, securement and skin protection products used across acute and outpatient settings

Dental solutions

Materials and consumables used in restorative dentistry and orthodontics

Practice workflows supported through product systems and clinician-facing tools

Health information systems

Software and services supporting clinical documentation, coding and analytics

Tools designed for payer/provider workflows and health system operations

Purification and filtration

Filtration technologies used in biologics manufacturing and industrial processing environments, historically supplied through an installed base and consumables model

Key Personnel

Solventum is led by Bryan Hanson, Chief Executive Officer.

Strategic Partnerships

Solventum’s operating model is built around long-term customer relationships, a large installed base, and recurring revenue from consumables, service and software subscriptions. It also uses targeted portfolio actions to concentrate on segments where it expects better organic growth and margin profile.





FAQ Section