Solventum is headquartered in the United States and operates globally through direct commercial teams, manufacturing and distribution networks. Its customer base spans hospitals and clinics, dental practices and labs, and healthcare systems that deploy coding, analytics and documentation software.
Solventum began operating as an independent company on April 1, 2024 following the spin-off of 3M’s Health Care business. The company trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SOLV.
Solventum is a medtech and health information company rather than a therapeutics developer. Its focus areas align to clinical workflow and care delivery needs, including:
Solventum’s portfolio combines physical products, consumables and software-enabled services.
Medical-surgical and skin/wound management
Dental solutions
Health information systems
Purification and filtration
Solventum is led by Bryan Hanson, Chief Executive Officer.
Solventum’s operating model is built around long-term customer relationships, a large installed base, and recurring revenue from consumables, service and software subscriptions. It also uses targeted portfolio actions to concentrate on segments where it expects better organic growth and margin profile.
Solventum sells a mix of consumable medical and dental products, durable equipment and related services, and subscription-style software and data solutions. A significant portion of revenue is recurring, driven by consumables, service contracts and software renewals tied to an installed base.
Solventum historically reported four primary segments: Medical Surgical, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification & Filtration. The company’s portfolio strategy has emphasized simplifying the mix and prioritizing the segments most aligned to its long-term growth and margin objectives.
In medical-surgical care, Solventum supplies products used for infection prevention, surgical draping, wound management, skin protection and securement. These are typically high-volume consumables embedded in everyday clinical workflows.
Through its health information business, Solventum provides software and services that support clinical documentation, coding and analytics—tools that influence provider workflow, reimbursement processes and operational performance. This segment is structurally different from consumables, with a greater emphasis on software implementation and recurring subscription or service revenue.
A major recent development has been Solventum’s agreement to sell its Purification & Filtration business to Thermo Fisher Scientific for $4.1 billion, part of a strategy to simplify the portfolio and reduce debt. The transaction is expected to close following regulatory approvals and customary conditions.
The key milestones are execution-oriented rather than single clinical or regulatory events: completion of major portfolio transactions (including Purification & Filtration), debt reduction progress, and ongoing performance in the Medical Surgical, Dental and Health Information segments—particularly organic growth, margin delivery and cash generation.
Solventum sits at the intersection of medical consumables and healthcare workflow software. Competitive outcomes tend to be determined by breadth and quality of the installed base, switching costs in clinical workflows, quality and reliability of supply, and the ability to bundle products, service and software in ways that reduce total cost of ownership for providers.
| Headless Content Management with Blaze