A pre-clinical biotechnology company developing nonviral, ultrasound-mediated genetic medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, backed by a $125 million oversubscribed Series B closed in June 2026. SonoThera's thesis is that therapeutic ultrasound can do what viral vectors cannot: deliver genetic payloads of any size, to defined anatomical targets, with the option to redose. The company's two-platform architecture — RIPPLE for ultrasound-mediated delivery, PORE for payload engineering — is designed to support DNA, RNA, gene editing, and gene silencing across multiple organ systems. The oversubscribed financing, drawing in backers from Bayer, Otsuka, UCB, and J&J alongside specialist genetics investors, signals meaningful institutional conviction in the approach.
SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, placing it at the center of the Bay Area biotechnology cluster. The company's current footprint reflects its pre-clinical stage; expansion across organ system programs is planned as the Series B capital is deployed.
SonoThera's Series B, closed 10 June 2026 and oversubscribed at $125 million, represents the company's most significant financing milestone to date. Prior investors include ARCH Venture Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, Illumina Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, RA Capital, and Vertex Ventures HC, indicating the company raised earlier rounds before reaching this stage. The company has not disclosed a founding year or named founders in available sources, but the depth of its institutional syndicate suggests several years of platform development prior to the Series B.
SonoThera's two lead indications — DMD and ADPKD — sit at opposite ends of the genetic medicine landscape, which is itself a statement of platform breadth. DMD affects roughly one in 3,500 male births and remains inadequately served despite exon-skipping approvals; the appeal for SonoThera is skeletal and cardiac muscle targeting, where viral vectors face well-documented immunogenicity and redosing constraints. ADPKD is caused by mutations in PKD1 or PKD2 and represents a large, chronic disease where kidney-targeted gene silencing has genuine commercial scale. The combination signals an intent to demonstrate platform versatility before narrowing.
RIPPLE is SonoThera's proprietary ultrasound-mediated delivery system, which uses focused acoustic energy to transiently enhance cellular uptake of genetic payloads in defined tissue targets — a bubble-based mechanism that avoids the immunogenic capsid proteins that constrain AAV and lentiviral approaches. PORE is the companion payload engineering platform, designed to be agnostic to cargo type: DNA constructs, mRNA, siRNA, gene editors, and silencing molecules are all within scope. Critically, the absence of a viral packaging constraint means there is no effective size ceiling on the genetic payload delivered. The redosability argument is commercially significant: unlike one-shot AAV therapies priced at millions of dollars per administration, an ultrasound-mediated approach could support repeat dosing aligned with disease progression.
The DMD program is SonoThera's lead clinical asset, with a first-in-human trial targeted for initiation in 2027. The program aims to deliver a genetic payload — type unspecified in available disclosures — to skeletal and cardiac muscle via RIPPLE-mediated ultrasound, addressing the underlying dystrophin deficiency rather than relying on the exon-skipping workarounds that characterize approved DMD therapies such as eteplirsen and golodirsen. CureDuchenne Ventures' participation in the Series B is notable co-investor validation specific to this program.
The ADPKD program is the second clinical priority, targeting the kidneys — an anatomically accessible organ for focused ultrasound delivery. ADPKD is driven by loss-of-function mutations in PKD1 (responsible for approximately 78% of cases) or PKD2, making it a candidate for gene correction, replacement, or silencing strategies via the PORE platform. Both programs are pre-IND; Series B proceeds are earmarked to advance them into the clinic and expand the pipeline across additional organ systems.
On 10 June 2026, SonoThera closed an oversubscribed $125 million Series B led by Vida Ventures, with new strategic investors including Leaps by Bayer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and UCB Ventures joining alongside ARK Invest and existing backers. The round's oversubscription and the presence of three large pharmaceutical strategics — each with skin in genetic medicine or rare disease — is the defining event in the company's recent history. First clinical trial initiation in DMD is now guided for 2027, making the next 12-18 months the key operational execution window.
SonoThera has not publicly named its executive leadership in available sources at the time of writing. The depth and profile of the investor syndicate — including ARCH Venture Partners, RA Capital, and multiple pharma strategics — suggests a leadership team with credibility in both genetic medicine and rare disease development, though names and titles are not confirmed in current disclosures.
The Series B syndicate functions as a de facto strategic network: Leaps by Bayer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and UCB Ventures each bring therapeutic or commercial adjacency beyond capital. CureDuchenne Ventures, the venture arm of the patient advocacy organization, adds disease-specific access and credibility to the DMD program specifically. No formal licensing or co-development agreements have been announced, but the strategic investor roster positions SonoThera for partnership conversations as clinical data emerge.
Both indications expose the key advantages of ultrasound-mediated delivery against existing modalities. In DMD, viral vectors face severe immunogenicity challenges and cannot be safely redosed, which is a critical limitation given disease progression; ultrasound-mediated delivery sidesteps the capsid antibody problem entirely. In ADPKD, the kidney is anatomically well-suited to focused ultrasound targeting, and the chronic nature of the disease makes the redosability argument commercially compelling in a way a single-administration gene therapy is not.
The RIPPLE platform uses focused acoustic energy alongside microbubbles — small gas-filled particles — to transiently increase the permeability of cell membranes in the targeted tissue, a phenomenon known as sonoporation. This allows genetic payloads co-administered in the bloodstream or locally to enter cells at the insonated site. Because delivery depends on acoustic targeting rather than a biological vector, the approach is not constrained by the packaging limits of AAV capsids (roughly 4.7 kb) and does not provoke the pre-existing or treatment-induced immune responses that have complicated viral gene therapy in DMD and other indications.
Most nonviral delivery efforts — lipid nanoparticles chief among them — concentrate in the liver, which limits their utility for musculoskeletal or renal targets without substantial reformulation. SonoThera's claim is spatial targeting driven by the ultrasound beam rather than by particle biodistribution chemistry, which in principle allows the same delivery system to be redirected to different organs by changing where the transducer is focused. The PORE payload platform adds further modularity, supporting gene editing, silencing, and replacement within a single technical infrastructure rather than requiring separate delivery vehicles for each modality.
The DMD program is SonoThera's lead asset and is pre-IND as of mid-2026, with clinical trial initiation guided for 2027. The $125 million Series B provides the capital runway to advance through IND-enabling studies and into first-in-human testing. CureDuchenne Ventures' participation in the financing reflects disease-community validation of the program's scientific rationale, though no preclinical efficacy data have been made public at this stage.
Beyond DMD and ADPKD, SonoThera has indicated intent to expand across multiple organ systems, though specific indications have not been disclosed. The RIPPLE platform's targeting logic is anatomical rather than tissue-tropism-dependent, which means the expansion roadmap is constrained primarily by the accessibility of target organs to focused ultrasound — a criterion that covers cardiac, hepatic, renal, and skeletal muscle targets in principle. The Series B proceeds are explicitly earmarked for this pipeline expansion alongside the two lead programs.
SonoThera is a pre-clinical company: as of June 2026, neither of its lead programs has entered human trials, and no IND filing dates have been publicly confirmed. The company is working toward first clinical trial initiation in DMD in 2027, which will require completing IND-enabling toxicology and manufacturing studies. The Series B financing provides the operational runway for this transition, and the ADPKD program is expected to follow on a parallel track into the clinic.
SonoThera is at an inflection point where platform science must translate into clinical-stage execution. The key watchpoints are:
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