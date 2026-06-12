Company Overview

A pre-clinical biotechnology company developing nonviral, ultrasound-mediated genetic medicines for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease, backed by a $125 million oversubscribed Series B closed in June 2026. SonoThera's thesis is that therapeutic ultrasound can do what viral vectors cannot: deliver genetic payloads of any size, to defined anatomical targets, with the option to redose. The company's two-platform architecture — RIPPLE for ultrasound-mediated delivery, PORE for payload engineering — is designed to support DNA, RNA, gene editing, and gene silencing across multiple organ systems. The oversubscribed financing, drawing in backers from Bayer, Otsuka, UCB, and J&J alongside specialist genetics investors, signals meaningful institutional conviction in the approach.





Headquarters and Global Presence

SonoThera is headquartered in South San Francisco, California, placing it at the center of the Bay Area biotechnology cluster. The company's current footprint reflects its pre-clinical stage; expansion across organ system programs is planned as the Series B capital is deployed.





Founding and History

SonoThera's Series B, closed 10 June 2026 and oversubscribed at $125 million, represents the company's most significant financing milestone to date. Prior investors include ARCH Venture Partners, Alexandria Venture Investments, Illumina Ventures, Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JJDC, RA Capital, and Vertex Ventures HC, indicating the company raised earlier rounds before reaching this stage. The company has not disclosed a founding year or named founders in available sources, but the depth of its institutional syndicate suggests several years of platform development prior to the Series B.





Therapy Areas and Focus

SonoThera's two lead indications — DMD and ADPKD — sit at opposite ends of the genetic medicine landscape, which is itself a statement of platform breadth. DMD affects roughly one in 3,500 male births and remains inadequately served despite exon-skipping approvals; the appeal for SonoThera is skeletal and cardiac muscle targeting, where viral vectors face well-documented immunogenicity and redosing constraints. ADPKD is caused by mutations in PKD1 or PKD2 and represents a large, chronic disease where kidney-targeted gene silencing has genuine commercial scale. The combination signals an intent to demonstrate platform versatility before narrowing.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

RIPPLE is SonoThera's proprietary ultrasound-mediated delivery system, which uses focused acoustic energy to transiently enhance cellular uptake of genetic payloads in defined tissue targets — a bubble-based mechanism that avoids the immunogenic capsid proteins that constrain AAV and lentiviral approaches. PORE is the companion payload engineering platform, designed to be agnostic to cargo type: DNA constructs, mRNA, siRNA, gene editors, and silencing molecules are all within scope. Critically, the absence of a viral packaging constraint means there is no effective size ceiling on the genetic payload delivered. The redosability argument is commercially significant: unlike one-shot AAV therapies priced at millions of dollars per administration, an ultrasound-mediated approach could support repeat dosing aligned with disease progression.





Key Pipeline and Programs

The DMD program is SonoThera's lead clinical asset, with a first-in-human trial targeted for initiation in 2027. The program aims to deliver a genetic payload — type unspecified in available disclosures — to skeletal and cardiac muscle via RIPPLE-mediated ultrasound, addressing the underlying dystrophin deficiency rather than relying on the exon-skipping workarounds that characterize approved DMD therapies such as eteplirsen and golodirsen. CureDuchenne Ventures' participation in the Series B is notable co-investor validation specific to this program.

The ADPKD program is the second clinical priority, targeting the kidneys — an anatomically accessible organ for focused ultrasound delivery. ADPKD is driven by loss-of-function mutations in PKD1 (responsible for approximately 78% of cases) or PKD2, making it a candidate for gene correction, replacement, or silencing strategies via the PORE platform. Both programs are pre-IND; Series B proceeds are earmarked to advance them into the clinic and expand the pipeline across additional organ systems.





Recent Developments

On 10 June 2026, SonoThera closed an oversubscribed $125 million Series B led by Vida Ventures, with new strategic investors including Leaps by Bayer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and UCB Ventures joining alongside ARK Invest and existing backers. The round's oversubscription and the presence of three large pharmaceutical strategics — each with skin in genetic medicine or rare disease — is the defining event in the company's recent history. First clinical trial initiation in DMD is now guided for 2027, making the next 12-18 months the key operational execution window.





Key Personnel

SonoThera has not publicly named its executive leadership in available sources at the time of writing. The depth and profile of the investor syndicate — including ARCH Venture Partners, RA Capital, and multiple pharma strategics — suggests a leadership team with credibility in both genetic medicine and rare disease development, though names and titles are not confirmed in current disclosures.





Strategic Partnerships

The Series B syndicate functions as a de facto strategic network: Leaps by Bayer, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and UCB Ventures each bring therapeutic or commercial adjacency beyond capital. CureDuchenne Ventures, the venture arm of the patient advocacy organization, adds disease-specific access and credibility to the DMD program specifically. No formal licensing or co-development agreements have been announced, but the strategic investor roster positions SonoThera for partnership conversations as clinical data emerge.





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