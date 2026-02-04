A Paris-based biotech/deeptech company developing rapid microbiology testing for industrial quality control. Its deployment model is factory-based, aimed at on-site use in manufacturing environments.

Founding and History

Spore.Bio was founded in 2023. The company has grown quickly through venture financing, including a pre-seed round announced in late 2023 and a Series A announced in February 2025 to industrialize and scale deployments.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Spore.Bio is not a therapeutics developer. It focuses on microbiological quality control and contamination detection for regulated and high-risk manufacturing sectors, including:

Food and beverage production

Biopharma manufacturing (including time-sensitive products where delays in sterility testing are operationally costly)

Cosmetics and personal care manufacturing

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Spore.Bio is building an AI-driven rapid microbiology testing system intended to reduce test turnaround from days to minutes. The company describes a hardware-plus-software approach, combining optical/photonic measurement with machine-learning models to detect and quantify bacterial contamination directly at or near the production line. The value proposition is faster release decisions, earlier deviation detection, and reduced reliance on off-site laboratory workflows.

Strategic Partnerships

Spore.Bio’s operating model is deployment- and validation-led, centered on installing systems in partner factories and supporting method validation for regulated quality environments. The company has also described academic collaboration as part of its R&D approach.





