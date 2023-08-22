Sunday 24 November 2024

Sprint Bioscience

A pharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecule first-in-class drug programs with a focus on oncology.

With a fragment-based drug development method, the Swedish company develops drug programs in a time- and resource-efficient manner. The programs are out-licensed to global pharmaceutical companies during the pre-clinical phase and the company has successfully entered into several license agreements.

The Sprint Bioscience share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and trades under the ticker symbol SPRINT.

Latest Sprint Bioscience News

Day One Biopharma in-licenses VRK1 from Sprint Bioscience
17 August 2023
