With a fragment-based drug development method, the Swedish company develops drug programs in a time- and resource-efficient manner. The programs are out-licensed to global pharmaceutical companies during the pre-clinical phase and the company has successfully entered into several license agreements.
The Sprint Bioscience share is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and trades under the ticker symbol SPRINT.
