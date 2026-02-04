A privately held ophthalmic company headquartered in Southern California (Aliso Viejo). The company’s development work is focused on glaucoma and related chronic eye conditions, with clinical studies run through specialist ophthalmology centers.

Founding and History

SpyGlass Pharma was founded in 2019 to develop long-duration intraocular drug delivery intended to reduce reliance on daily topical drops. The company has raised multiple rounds of private financing to support clinical development and scale-up of its implant-based platform, including a $75 million Series D round announced in June 2025.

Therapy Areas and Focus

SpyGlass is focused on ophthalmology, with an initial emphasis on:

Glaucoma

Ocular hypertension

The development premise is long-term intraocular delivery of established ophthalmic medicines to improve adherence and durability of intraocular pressure control.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

SpyGlass develops a non-bioerodible, sustained drug delivery platform designed for multi-year therapy. The lead configuration is an intraocular lens (IOL)-mounted drug delivery system intended for use in patients undergoing cataract surgery who also require long-term IOP-lowering therapy. The platform is positioned as adaptable to other small-molecule ophthalmic drugs beyond the initial IOP-lowering franchise.

Strategic Partnerships

SpyGlass’ strategy to date has been platform- and trial-execution driven rather than built around major co-development alliances. The company has indicated a development pathway toward registration studies and commercialization, supported by manufacturing and clinical site partners typical for implantable ophthalmic products.





FAQ Section