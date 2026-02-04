Wednesday 4 February 2026

One To Watch

SpyGlass Pharma

A privately held ophthalmic company headquartered in Southern California (Aliso Viejo). The company’s development work is focused on glaucoma and related chronic eye conditions, with clinical studies run through specialist ophthalmology centers.

Founding and History

SpyGlass Pharma was founded in 2019 to develop long-duration intraocular drug delivery intended to reduce reliance on daily topical drops. The company has raised multiple rounds of private financing to support clinical development and scale-up of its implant-based platform, including a $75 million Series D round announced in June 2025.

Therapy Areas and Focus

SpyGlass is focused on ophthalmology, with an initial emphasis on:

  • Glaucoma
  • Ocular hypertension
    The development premise is long-term intraocular delivery of established ophthalmic medicines to improve adherence and durability of intraocular pressure control.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

SpyGlass develops a non-bioerodible, sustained drug delivery platform designed for multi-year therapy. The lead configuration is an intraocular lens (IOL)-mounted drug delivery system intended for use in patients undergoing cataract surgery who also require long-term IOP-lowering therapy. The platform is positioned as adaptable to other small-molecule ophthalmic drugs beyond the initial IOP-lowering franchise.

Strategic Partnerships

SpyGlass’ strategy to date has been platform- and trial-execution driven rather than built around major co-development alliances. The company has indicated a development pathway toward registration studies and commercialization, supported by manufacturing and clinical site partners typical for implantable ophthalmic products.


FAQ Section

SpyGlass is developing implantable, sustained drug delivery systems for chronic eye diseases. The core product concept is to deliver established ophthalmic drugs inside the eye over extended periods, aiming to reduce treatment burden and variability associated with daily topical therapy.

SpyGlass’ lead focus is glaucoma and ocular hypertension, where long-term IOP control is essential and real-world adherence to topical drops is a persistent limitation.

The lead program is an IOL-mounted, sustained-delivery system releasing bimatoprost for glaucoma and ocular hypertension, designed for deployment at the time of cataract surgery. SpyGlass also describes a broader platform approach intended to support additional ophthalmic drugs and potentially other indications over time.

Recent disclosed developments include:

  • Presentation of longer-term follow-up from first-in-human clinical evaluation of the bimatoprost IOL-based system (including 18-month updates in 2025 and later follow-up disclosures into 2025)
  • Announcement in 2025 of plans to initiate two registrational Phase III studies, alongside financing intended to carry the platform through pivotal trial execution
  • Series D financing announced in June 2025 to fund late-stage development and manufacturing readiness

SpyGlass has highlighted extended follow-up from early clinical evaluation indicating sustained IOP lowering over multi-month to multi-year timeframes, with reporting framed around durability of effect and device safety in patients treated with the bimatoprost-eluting IOL-based system.

Near-term milestones are expected to be driven by pivotal trial execution for the lead glaucoma/oocular hypertension program, including initiation, enrollment progress, and eventual readouts from registrational studies intended to support regulatory submissions.

The company is led by CEO Patrick Mooney. SpyGlass was founded by ophthalmology leaders including Malik Kahook and Glenn Sussman, reflecting an origin rooted in clinical glaucoma practice and surgical adoption considerations.

