SteinCares is not a drug developer. Its business model centers on securing rights to innovative medicines, biosimilars and complex generics, then navigating regulatory approval, market access and commercial execution across multiple Latin American territories.
The company positions itself as a long-term partner for biopharma groups seeking structured entry into fragmented regional markets that require regulatory expertise and established distribution infrastructure.
SteinCares is headquartered in San José, Costa Rica.
It operates across more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, with local commercial and regulatory capabilities adapted to country-specific requirements.
Founded in 1980, SteinCares has evolved from a regional distributor into a specialty commercialization platform with a focus on high-value biologics and complex therapies.
Over the past decade, the company has expanded its biosimilar footprint and deepened partnerships with international pharmaceutical manufacturers, positioning itself as a structured access channel for specialty medicines in the region.
SteinCares’ portfolio spans specialty care categories rather than a single therapeutic focus.
Core segments include:
Therapy areas vary by licensing agreement and market opportunity.
SteinCares’ core capabilities include:
Its value proposition lies in integrated regional execution rather than scientific platform innovation.
Growth is driven by licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking regional reach.
Partnerships typically grant SteinCares commercialization rights in defined Latin American territories, particularly for biosimilars and specialty biologics.
SteinCares is a specialty pharmaceutical commercialization company. It licenses and markets innovative medicines and biosimilars in Latin America rather than developing its own drugs.
It provides regulatory expertise, established distribution networks and local commercial teams across multiple Latin American countries, reducing complexity for foreign manufacturers entering the region.
The company operates in more than 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, tailoring strategy to national regulatory and reimbursement systems.
High-value biologics, biosimilars and specialty injectables form the backbone of the portfolio, reflecting demand growth in hospital and specialist care.
No. Its focus is commercialization and access. R&D is conducted by its pharmaceutical partners.
Key watchpoints include regulatory timelines, pricing and reimbursement dynamics in emerging markets, currency exposure and the ability to secure new high-value licensing agreements.
The most relevant milestones are expansion into additional territories, signing new biosimilar or specialty licensing deals, and scaling commercial infrastructure in larger markets such as Brazil and Mexico.
