Thursday 26 February 2026

One To Watch

SteinCares

A Costa Rica-headquartered specialty healthcare company focused on the commercialization and distribution of innovative pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and complex generics across Latin America and the Caribbean. SteinCares acts as a regional bridge between global pharmaceutical developers and healthcare providers, helping expand access to specialty medicines in markets with growing healthcare needs.

Company Overview

SteinCares is not a drug developer. Its business model centers on securing rights to innovative medicines, biosimilars and complex generics, then navigating regulatory approval, market access and commercial execution across multiple Latin American territories.

The company positions itself as a long-term partner for biopharma groups seeking structured entry into fragmented regional markets that require regulatory expertise and established distribution infrastructure.


Headquarters and Global Presence

SteinCares is headquartered in San José, Costa Rica.

It operates across more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, with local commercial and regulatory capabilities adapted to country-specific requirements.


Founding and History

Founded in 1980, SteinCares has evolved from a regional distributor into a specialty commercialization platform with a focus on high-value biologics and complex therapies.

Over the past decade, the company has expanded its biosimilar footprint and deepened partnerships with international pharmaceutical manufacturers, positioning itself as a structured access channel for specialty medicines in the region.


Therapy Areas and Focus

SteinCares’ portfolio spans specialty care categories rather than a single therapeutic focus.

Core segments include:

  • Biosimilars and biotherapeutics
  • Innovative specialty medicines
  • Complex injectables and hospital products

Therapy areas vary by licensing agreement and market opportunity.


Operating Model and Capabilities

SteinCares’ core capabilities include:

  • Regulatory strategy and product registration
  • Market access and pricing negotiation
  • Distribution and supply chain coordination
  • Specialist sales execution across hospital and specialty channels

Its value proposition lies in integrated regional execution rather than scientific platform innovation.


Key Personnel

  • Isaac Waserstein, Chairman and Founder
  • Mitchell Waserstein, Chief Executive Officer
  • Mario Gómez, Chief Financial Officer
  • Jorge Ramos Manso, Independent Director and CEO Advisor
  • Laura Flavia Gé, Director


Strategic Partnerships

Growth is driven by licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking regional reach.

Partnerships typically grant SteinCares commercialization rights in defined Latin American territories, particularly for biosimilars and specialty biologics.


FAQ Section

SteinCares is a specialty pharmaceutical commercialization company. It licenses and markets innovative medicines and biosimilars in Latin America rather than developing its own drugs.

It provides regulatory expertise, established distribution networks and local commercial teams across multiple Latin American countries, reducing complexity for foreign manufacturers entering the region.

The company operates in more than 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, tailoring strategy to national regulatory and reimbursement systems.

High-value biologics, biosimilars and specialty injectables form the backbone of the portfolio, reflecting demand growth in hospital and specialist care.

No. Its focus is commercialization and access. R&D is conducted by its pharmaceutical partners.

Key watchpoints include regulatory timelines, pricing and reimbursement dynamics in emerging markets, currency exposure and the ability to secure new high-value licensing agreements.

The most relevant milestones are expansion into additional territories, signing new biosimilar or specialty licensing deals, and scaling commercial infrastructure in larger markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest SteinCares News

SteinCares and Shilpa forge Latin America biosimilar alliance
25 February 2026
CStone partners to market sugemalimab in Latin America
27 January 2025
More SteinCares news >


Today's issue

Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
Pharmaceutical
Positive 12-month data shows lotivibart maintains high levels of viral suppression in long-acting HIV treatment regimen
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lilly's oral GLP-1 orforglipron bests oral semaglutide
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
New data adds to case for bictegravir and lenacapavir in HIV
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Turbine raises $25m in series B and expands into immunology
26 February 2026
Generics
Hikma down despite delivering group revenue and profit growth
26 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
US states sue HHS over overhaul of childhood vaccine schedule
26 February 2026
Biotechnology
Sarepta seeks new boss amid Doug Ingram retirement
26 February 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze