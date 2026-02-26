A Costa Rica-headquartered specialty healthcare company focused on the commercialization and distribution of innovative pharmaceuticals, biosimilars and complex generics across Latin America and the Caribbean. SteinCares acts as a regional bridge between global pharmaceutical developers and healthcare providers, helping expand access to specialty medicines in markets with growing healthcare needs.

Company Overview

SteinCares is not a drug developer. Its business model centers on securing rights to innovative medicines, biosimilars and complex generics, then navigating regulatory approval, market access and commercial execution across multiple Latin American territories.

The company positions itself as a long-term partner for biopharma groups seeking structured entry into fragmented regional markets that require regulatory expertise and established distribution infrastructure.





Headquarters and Global Presence

SteinCares is headquartered in San José, Costa Rica.

It operates across more than 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, with local commercial and regulatory capabilities adapted to country-specific requirements.





Founding and History

Founded in 1980, SteinCares has evolved from a regional distributor into a specialty commercialization platform with a focus on high-value biologics and complex therapies.

Over the past decade, the company has expanded its biosimilar footprint and deepened partnerships with international pharmaceutical manufacturers, positioning itself as a structured access channel for specialty medicines in the region.





Therapy Areas and Focus

SteinCares’ portfolio spans specialty care categories rather than a single therapeutic focus.

Core segments include:

Biosimilars and biotherapeutics

Innovative specialty medicines

Complex injectables and hospital products

Therapy areas vary by licensing agreement and market opportunity.





Operating Model and Capabilities

SteinCares’ core capabilities include:

Regulatory strategy and product registration

Market access and pricing negotiation

Distribution and supply chain coordination

Specialist sales execution across hospital and specialty channels

Its value proposition lies in integrated regional execution rather than scientific platform innovation.





Key Personnel

Isaac Waserstein, Chairman and Founder

Mitchell Waserstein, Chief Executive Officer

Mario Gómez, Chief Financial Officer

Jorge Ramos Manso, Independent Director and CEO Advisor

Laura Flavia Gé, Director





Strategic Partnerships

Growth is driven by licensing agreements with international pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking regional reach.

Partnerships typically grant SteinCares commercialization rights in defined Latin American territories, particularly for biosimilars and specialty biologics.





FAQ Section