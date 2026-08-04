A Gujarat-based Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in fermentation-derived APIs, pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, and anticancer intermediates, now at the center of a multi-stage acquisition by Zydus Lifesciences reported at $150 million.

Company Overview

A Gujarat-based Indian pharmaceutical manufacturer specializing in fermentation-derived APIs, pharmaceutical-grade gelatin, and anticancer intermediates, now at the center of a multi-stage acquisition by Zydus Lifesciences reported at $150 million. Sterling Biotech built one of the world's largest pharmaceutical gelatin operations, sourcing bone raw material from India's buffalo-rearing industry, while simultaneously developing fermentation-based oncology APIs including doxorubicin, epirubicin, daunorubicin, and the cholesterol-lowering compound lovastatin. Its current ownership structure is a 50:50 joint venture between Zydus Lifesciences and Perfect Day, Inc., the California-based precision fermentation company that acquired Sterling out of liquidation in November 2022. The company today spans pharmaceutical manufacturing and animal-free protein production, and Zydus is acquiring the pharmaceutical assets in stages.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Sterling Biotech's registered office is in Mumbai, Maharashtra, where it was incorporated in 1985. Its manufacturing footprint is concentrated in Gujarat, with four plants in Vadodara district, Gujarat, including Karakhadi (Padra) and Masar. These sites underpin both the gelatin and fermentation API businesses, and the Masar plant specifically anchors the API business transfer agreement with Zydus Lifesciences.





Founding and History

Sterling Biotech was incorporated in Maharashtra in 1985 as a listed public company. By the late 2010s the business had entered insolvency proceedings under India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, and in May 2019 the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench ordered liquidation. Perfect Day, Inc. emerged as the successful bidder in April 2022, completing the acquisition as a going concern in November 2022 for 638 crore rupees against a reserve price of 548.46 crore rupees. In August 2024, Perfect Day agreed to sell a 50% stake to Zydus Lifesciences for approximately 550 crore rupees (~$66 million), converting the company into a joint venture.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Sterling Biotech's pharmaceutical business is anchored in oncology support: its fermentation-derived anthracyclines, doxorubicin, epirubicin and daunorubicin, are foundational cytotoxics used across breast, bladder, and hematological cancers. The cholesterol-lowering API lovastatin rounds out a portfolio that serves generic drug manufacturers globally. Pharmaceutical-grade gelatin and di-calcium phosphate (DCP), co-products of the same bone-processing operation, supply the broader pharma excipient market. Under Perfect Day's stewardship, the company also entered animal-free protein production, marketing precision-fermented whey under the ORCA brand. The Zydus transactions announced so far cover the pharmaceutical assets rather than that line.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

Fermentation is the technological backbone of Sterling Biotech's identity on both the pharmaceutical and food-tech sides of the business. Its pharmaceutical fermentation capacity produces complex organic molecules, anthracycline antibiotics and statins, that are technically demanding to manufacture and where established fermentation infrastructure represents a genuine barrier to entry. The gelatin operation is similarly capital-intensive, integrating buffalo bone sourcing, processing, and pharmaceutical-grade purification across multi-site infrastructure. Perfect Day layered precision fermentation for recombinant dairy proteins onto the same base, demonstrating how the underlying microbial manufacturing expertise can pivot across industries.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Sterling Biotech is a commercial API manufacturer rather than a clinical-stage pipeline company, so its key programs are established product lines rather than trial-stage assets. On the oncology API side, doxorubicin, epirubicin, and daunorubicin are fermentation-derived anthracyclines that remain in global demand as generic manufacturers seek reliable API supply for chemotherapy regimens. Lovastatin is a fermentation-produced statin intermediate relevant to both generic drug and nutraceutical markets. The Sterling Gelatin business, covering pharmaceutical-grade gelatin and co-produced di-calcium phosphate, supplies capsule manufacturers and formulators in more than 15 countries. Under Perfect Day co-ownership, the ORCA-branded animal-free whey protein has been produced at the Gujarat sites, with Perfect Day committing approximately 957 crore rupees to roughly double fermentation capacity for that product line.





Recent Developments

The defining development of the past two years is Zydus Lifesciences' stepped consolidation of Sterling Biotech. In August 2024, Zydus acquired a 50% equity stake from Perfect Day for approximately 550 crore rupees (~$66 million), establishing the current joint venture. On 17 September 2024, the Zydus board separately approved a business transfer agreement to acquire Sterling Biotech's API business, centered on the Masar, Gujarat facility. That transaction that has since had its closing deadline extended multiple times, most recently to 30 September 2026, as conditions precedent remain outstanding. On 15 July 2026, The Pharma Letter reported a broader $150 million deal in which Zydus agreed to acquire select Sterling Biotech assets including fermentation-based APIs and niche therapeutic products. As of late July 2026, the API business transfer had not been reported as closed.





Key Personnel

Sterling Biotech's own senior team is led operationally by Priyadarshan Singh as President of Operations, with Anil Inani as Chief Financial Officer, Jitendra Sharma as Vice President of Marketing, Vikram Kale as Vice President of Quality, and Debashree Mukherjee as Vice President and Head of People and Culture. On the shareholder side, Sharvil Patel is Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences, the 50% joint venture partner, and said the company was excited to combine both parties' capabilities when the joint venture was announced.





Strategic Partnerships

Sterling Biotech's corporate structure is itself the product of two overlapping strategic relationships. Perfect Day, Inc., the California-based precision fermentation company, bought the business from liquidation in November 2022 and subsequently committed approximately 957 crore rupees to scale animal-free whey protein production at the Gujarat sites. Zydus Lifesciences entered as a 50:50 joint venture partner in August 2024 and is acquiring the pharmaceutical manufacturing assets through the API business transfer agreement and the broader $150 million asset deal reported in July 2026.





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