Strongbridge Biopharma

A commercial-stage biopharma company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs.

Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes Recorlev (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation.

Both Recorlev and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes Keveyis (dichlorphenamide), the first and only US Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. Keveyis has orphan drug exclusivity in the USA.

Strongbridge has sites in Ireland and the USA.