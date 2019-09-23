Sunday 24 November 2024

Strongbridge Biopharma

A commercial-stage biopharma company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs.

Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes Recorlev (levoketoconazole), a cortisol synthesis inhibitor currently being studied in Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation.

Both Recorlev and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company’s rare neuromuscular franchise includes Keveyis (dichlorphenamide), the first and only US Food and Drug Administration-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. Keveyis has orphan drug exclusivity in the USA.

Strongbridge has sites in Ireland and the USA.

Latest Strongbridge Biopharma News

Xeris Biopharma leaps, as FDA approves Recorlev
31 December 2021
Xeris to acquire Strongbridge Biopharma in stock and CVR transaction
24 May 2021
FDA accepts Strongbridge's Recorlev NDA for review
13 May 2021
More progress for people with Cushing's syndrome
10 September 2020
