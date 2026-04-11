Sun Pharmaceuticals

A leading global specialty generic pharmaceutical company with US$ 6.2 billion in revenue, manufacturing and distributing medicines to over 100 countries worldwide.

Company Overview

A leading global specialty generic pharmaceutical company with US$ 6.2 billion in revenue, manufacturing and distributing medicines to over 100 countries worldwide. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited operates as one of India's largest pharmaceutical companies, focusing on both generic formulations and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). The company has built a diversified portfolio spanning specialty generics and innovative medicines. Sun Pharma serves healthcare professionals and patients globally through an extensive manufacturing and distribution network.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Sun Pharma is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and operates manufacturing facilities across multiple countries. The company maintains 41 manufacturing facilities globally to support its international operations. Sun Pharma distributes products to more than 100 countries, establishing it as a multinational pharmaceutical company with significant global reach.





Founding and History

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited was founded as an Indian pharmaceutical company and has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. The company has completed 17 acquisitions over its history, building scale and capabilities across different markets and therapeutic areas. Sun Pharma went public and is listed on Indian stock exchanges, becoming one of India's leading pharmaceutical companies by revenue.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Sun Pharma operates across multiple therapeutic areas through its specialty generic and innovative medicines portfolios. The company focuses on providing treatment options for various medical conditions, leveraging its broad manufacturing capabilities to serve diverse patient populations. Sun Pharma's strategy emphasizes both established generic markets and targeted specialty therapeutic areas where it can offer differentiated products.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company's approach centers on pharmaceutical formulation development and API manufacturing across its global facility network. Sun Pharma combines generic drug manufacturing expertise with capabilities in specialty pharmaceutical development. The company has invested in expanding its innovative medicines portfolio and advancing clinical-stage assets. Sun Pharma's manufacturing platform supports both small molecule generics and more complex specialty pharmaceutical products.





Key Pipeline and Programs

Sun Pharma has developed a robust pipeline of clinical-stage assets in its innovative medicines division, though specific program details are not extensively disclosed in public filings. The company's portfolio includes both approved generic products and newer innovative medicine candidates in various stages of development. Sun Pharma focuses on advancing programs that can provide targeted treatment options for patients. The company continues to invest in research and development to support pipeline advancement across multiple therapeutic areas.





Key Personnel

The company is led by a board of directors and executive team, though specific leadership details require verification from current company filings. Key executives include members of the Shanghvi family, who have been associated with Sun Pharma's growth and development. The company maintains dedicated teams for global business development, licensing, and alliance management.





Strategic Partnerships

Sun Pharma actively pursues partnerships and collaborations as an integral part of its business strategy. The company maintains a dedicated global business development team focused on licensing opportunities and post-alliance management. Sun Pharma seeks partners who align with its values and commitment to patient care. The company identifies partnership opportunities to support continued growth in both its generic and innovative medicines portfolios.





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