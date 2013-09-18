Sunday 24 November 2024

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Based in Maryland, USA, the firm is a former Shire subsidiary, Shire Laboratories, which was spun out as an independent entity. The firm markets its products in the USA through its own specialty sales force and seeks strategic collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies to license products internationally.

Supernus' neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Latest Supernus Pharmaceuticals News

Still not happy, FDA sticks Supernus with CRL again
9 April 2024
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to October 13, 2023
15 October 2023
Supernus resubmits NDA for SPN-830 with FDA
13 October 2023
October 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
4 November 2021
