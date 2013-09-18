Supernus Pharmaceuticals

A biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Based in Maryland, USA, the firm is a former Shire subsidiary, Shire Laboratories, which was spun out as an independent entity. The firm markets its products in the USA through its own specialty sales force and seeks strategic collaborations with other pharmaceutical companies to license products internationally.

Supernus' neuroscience portfolio includes approved treatments for epilepsy, migraine, ADHD, hypomobility in Parkinson’s disease (PD), cervical dystonia, chronic sialorrhea, dyskinesia in PD patients receiving levodopa-based therapy, and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.