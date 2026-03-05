Thursday 5 March 2026

One To Watch

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services

A UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile injectable medicines and aseptic fill-finish services for biologics and small molecules. Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services focuses on supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with rapid access to GMP manufacturing capacity for clinical and commercial drug products.

Company Overview

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services provides contract development and manufacturing services focused on sterile injectable medicines. The company supports clients across development and commercial supply, offering fill-finish manufacturing, analytical testing, regulatory support and packaging services.

Its operating model emphasizes rapid access to manufacturing slots and flexible production timelines for clients developing biologics, advanced therapies and specialty pharmaceutical products.


Headquarters and Global Presence

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services is headquartered in Stirling, Scotland, within the Stirling University Innovation Park.

The company operates manufacturing and development facilities in the United Kingdom and maintains a business development presence in the United States to support international clients.


Founding and History

Symbiosis was founded in 2011 and has focused since its inception on sterile drug product manufacturing for clinical trials and niche commercial supply.

The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity over time through facility investment and automation. A £26 million expansion project in Stirling has increased production space and added automated fill-finish capabilities to support growing demand for injectable biologics.


Therapy Areas and Focus

Symbiosis does not develop proprietary medicines but manufactures products for partners across multiple therapeutic areas, including:

  • Oncology
  • Rare diseases and orphan indications
  • Vaccines and infectious disease
  • Respiratory disease and other biologic therapies

Its client base includes biotechnology companies developing advanced therapeutics requiring sterile injectable manufacturing.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Symbiosis specializes in aseptic fill-finish manufacturing and sterile drug product services.

Supported modalities include:

  • Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, proteins and peptides
  • Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) including viral vectors
  • Antibody-drug conjugates and highly potent APIs
  • RNA-based therapeutics and other emerging modalities
  • Traditional small-molecule injectables

Manufacturing capabilities include liquid filling and lyophilization for clinical and small-scale commercial production.


Key Personnel

  • Colin MacKay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer
  • Joanne Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer


Strategic Positioning

Symbiosis positions itself as a specialist CDMO for sterile injectable drug products, particularly for emerging biologic modalities and smaller production volumes.

Its strategy centers on rapid manufacturing access, regulatory compliance and flexible production capacity tailored to biotechnology companies advancing therapies into clinical trials and early commercial supply.


FAQ Section

Symbiosis is a contract development and manufacturing organization that produces sterile injectable drug products for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The company offers aseptic fill-finish manufacturing, analytical testing, clinical packaging and labeling, regulatory support and product release services.

Symbiosis supports biologics, viral vectors, antibody-drug conjugates, RNA-based therapeutics and small-molecule injectables.


The company manufactures drug products for clinical trials and niche commercial supply, helping biotechnology firms move therapies from development into patient use.

Symbiosis operates manufacturing facilities in Stirling, Scotland, designed for GMP sterile pharmaceutical production.

The company emphasizes rapid access to fill-finish capacity and flexibility for smaller or time-sensitive projects involving biologics and advanced therapies.

Key milestones include expansion of sterile manufacturing capacity, regulatory inspections of new facilities and continued growth of partnerships with biotechnology clients.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services News

Joanne Anderson named Symbiosis CCO
3 March 2026
Symbiosis expands global reach with key appointment
13 June 2025
More Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services news >


Today's issue

China's Lemang raises $28 million for low-dose CAR-T therapy
Biotechnology
China's Lemang raises $28 million for low-dose CAR-T therapy
5 March 2026
Biotechnology
PDUFA action date for Hansa Biopharma’s imlifidase BLA
5 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Harmful US policies will help drive China’s global leadership in biopharmaceutical innovation
5 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Grünenthal out-licenses South Korean rights to Qutenza to BCWorld Pharm
5 March 2026
Biotechnology
Prolium launches with $50 million Series A financing
4 March 2026
Pharmaceutical
Bayer shares tumble as 2026 guidance misses estimates
4 March 2026
Generics
FDA approves first generic of Flovent HFA for asthma
4 March 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze