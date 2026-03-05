A UK-based contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in sterile injectable medicines and aseptic fill-finish services for biologics and small molecules. Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services focuses on supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies with rapid access to GMP manufacturing capacity for clinical and commercial drug products.

Company Overview

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services provides contract development and manufacturing services focused on sterile injectable medicines. The company supports clients across development and commercial supply, offering fill-finish manufacturing, analytical testing, regulatory support and packaging services.

Its operating model emphasizes rapid access to manufacturing slots and flexible production timelines for clients developing biologics, advanced therapies and specialty pharmaceutical products.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services is headquartered in Stirling, Scotland, within the Stirling University Innovation Park.

The company operates manufacturing and development facilities in the United Kingdom and maintains a business development presence in the United States to support international clients.





Founding and History

Symbiosis was founded in 2011 and has focused since its inception on sterile drug product manufacturing for clinical trials and niche commercial supply.

The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity over time through facility investment and automation. A £26 million expansion project in Stirling has increased production space and added automated fill-finish capabilities to support growing demand for injectable biologics.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Symbiosis does not develop proprietary medicines but manufactures products for partners across multiple therapeutic areas, including:

Oncology

Rare diseases and orphan indications

Vaccines and infectious disease

Respiratory disease and other biologic therapies

Its client base includes biotechnology companies developing advanced therapeutics requiring sterile injectable manufacturing.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Symbiosis specializes in aseptic fill-finish manufacturing and sterile drug product services.

Supported modalities include:

Biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, proteins and peptides

Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) including viral vectors

Antibody-drug conjugates and highly potent APIs

RNA-based therapeutics and other emerging modalities

Traditional small-molecule injectables

Manufacturing capabilities include liquid filling and lyophilization for clinical and small-scale commercial production.





Key Personnel

Colin MacKay, Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Joanne Anderson, Chief Commercial Officer





Strategic Positioning

Symbiosis positions itself as a specialist CDMO for sterile injectable drug products, particularly for emerging biologic modalities and smaller production volumes.

Its strategy centers on rapid manufacturing access, regulatory compliance and flexible production capacity tailored to biotechnology companies advancing therapies into clinical trials and early commercial supply.





