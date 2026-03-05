Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services provides contract development and manufacturing services focused on sterile injectable medicines. The company supports clients across development and commercial supply, offering fill-finish manufacturing, analytical testing, regulatory support and packaging services.
Its operating model emphasizes rapid access to manufacturing slots and flexible production timelines for clients developing biologics, advanced therapies and specialty pharmaceutical products.
Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services is headquartered in Stirling, Scotland, within the Stirling University Innovation Park.
The company operates manufacturing and development facilities in the United Kingdom and maintains a business development presence in the United States to support international clients.
Symbiosis was founded in 2011 and has focused since its inception on sterile drug product manufacturing for clinical trials and niche commercial supply.
The company has expanded its manufacturing capacity over time through facility investment and automation. A £26 million expansion project in Stirling has increased production space and added automated fill-finish capabilities to support growing demand for injectable biologics.
Symbiosis does not develop proprietary medicines but manufactures products for partners across multiple therapeutic areas, including:
Its client base includes biotechnology companies developing advanced therapeutics requiring sterile injectable manufacturing.
Symbiosis specializes in aseptic fill-finish manufacturing and sterile drug product services.
Supported modalities include:
Manufacturing capabilities include liquid filling and lyophilization for clinical and small-scale commercial production.
Symbiosis positions itself as a specialist CDMO for sterile injectable drug products, particularly for emerging biologic modalities and smaller production volumes.
Its strategy centers on rapid manufacturing access, regulatory compliance and flexible production capacity tailored to biotechnology companies advancing therapies into clinical trials and early commercial supply.
Key milestones include expansion of sterile manufacturing capacity, regulatory inspections of new facilities and continued growth of partnerships with biotechnology clients.
