A newly launched clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting the untreated neuropsychiatric symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome with SYN-001, a small molecule mGluR modulator that has cleared Phase II and holds dual FDA rare disease designations.

Company Overview

A newly launched clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting the untreated neuropsychiatric symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome with SYN-001, a small molecule mGluR modulator that has cleared Phase II and holds dual FDA rare disease designations. Synaptiq was formed in July 2026 through the acquisition of the SYN-001 program from Nobias Therapeutics, bringing an already-advanced asset into a purpose-built vehicle designed to carry it through registration. The company occupies a genuinely empty therapeutic space: there are no approved treatments for the neuropsychiatric manifestations of 22q11DS, and no credible competitor appears close to changing that.





Headquarters and Global Presence

Synaptiq Therapeutics is headquartered in Iceland with a US operational presence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — a transatlantic structure that reflects the European-US investor consortium behind its formation. The Icelandic anchor connects the company to Arctic Therapeutics, a founding investor with operations in both Iceland and the United States. The Philadelphia footprint positions Synaptiq within reach of major East Coast academic medical centers and FDA engagement.





Founding and History

Synaptiq was launched on July 23, 2026, formed by a consortium of European and US-based investors alongside Nobias Therapeutics, which originated SYN-001 under the asset name NB-001. Nobias, majority-backed by Medical Excellence Capital, retains an equity interest in the new company. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.





Therapy Areas and Focus

Synaptiq's sole focus is 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome, a chromosomal condition affecting approximately 1 in 2,000 to 3,300 live births globally, with an estimated 65,000 patients in the United States alone. The neuropsychiatric burden is substantial: patients commonly present with anxiety, ADHD, and autism spectrum disorder-related symptoms, yet no approved therapy exists for these manifestations. That regulatory vacuum is precisely the commercial and clinical opportunity Synaptiq is targeting. The condition's prevalence and the absence of alternatives made it a strong candidate for Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations, both of which SYN-001 now holds.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

SYN-001 is a small molecule modulator of metabotropic glutamate receptors (mGluRs), a family of G protein-coupled receptors that regulate synaptic transmission and neuronal excitability across circuits implicated in anxiety, cognition, and social behavior. The mGluR pathway has long attracted neuroscience drug hunters precisely because of its modulatory rather than direct-agonist mechanism, offering a theoretically cleaner tolerability profile than ionotropic glutamate receptor approaches. Targeting mGluRs in a genetically defined population like 22q11DS — where haploinsufficiency drives predictable circuit-level disruption — sharpens the biological rationale considerably compared with broader neuropsychiatric indications.





Key Pipeline and Programs

SYN-001 is the company's sole and lead program. Formerly designated NB-001 during its development at Nobias Therapeutics, it is an oral small molecule that modulates metabotropic glutamate receptors and is being developed specifically for the neuropsychiatric symptoms of 22q11.2 Deletion Syndrome. A completed Phase II study established a favorable safety and tolerability profile and delivered statistically significant efficacy improvements in patient subgroups — the subgroup-level nature of the signal is worth noting as the Phase IIb design will need to sharpen patient selection accordingly. The FDA granted SYN-001 both Orphan Drug designation and Rare Pediatric Disease designation in 2024, and in 2025 provided preliminary alignment on registrational endpoints — a meaningful regulatory interaction that de-risks the path to a pivotal study. A Phase IIb trial is planned as the next clinical step, though timing has not been disclosed.





Recent Developments

The company's launch on July 23, 2026, is itself the headline development: the acquisition of SYN-001 from Nobias Therapeutics and the assembly of a transatlantic investor syndicate represent the formative milestone. FDA's 2025 preliminary alignment on registrational endpoints was a significant pre-launch regulatory achievement, effectively giving the incoming Phase IIb a clearer line of sight to registration. Both Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations — secured in 2024 — provide meaningful commercial incentives, including priority review voucher eligibility under the latter, which carries real financial value independent of the therapeutic outcome.





Key Personnel

Patrick Dougherty serves as Chief Executive Officer of Synaptiq Therapeutics, appointed at the company's launch. Ivar Hakonarson, who also serves as Chief Executive Officer of founding investor Arctic Therapeutics, has been appointed Chairman of Synaptiq Therapeutics, bringing direct operational experience in Icelandic and US clinical-stage drug development to the board.





Strategic Partnerships

Synaptiq's founding investor syndicate includes Sanos Group, an Investcorp-backed specialized clinical research organization headquartered in Denmark; an Icelandic investment fund managed by AxUM Securities; and Arctic Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company with operations in Iceland and the US. Nobias Therapeutics, majority-backed by Medical Excellence Capital, retains an equity stake following the asset acquisition. The Sanos Group's CRO capabilities within the syndicate may carry operational relevance as the company moves toward the Phase IIb trial design.





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