A biotechnology company, based in Ireland, developing antibody-based therapeutics for oncology with a focus on addressing unmet medical need.

Company Overview

SynOx Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, based in Ireland, developing Antibody-based therapeutics for oncology. SynOx Therapeutics' platform targets CSF-1R, using Antibody technology. The company has late-stage clinical programmes approaching potential regulatory milestones. Late-stage companies carry both the greatest near-term risk and the highest potential value creation, as pivotal trial results can fundamentally reshape the investment thesis. Its lead programme, emactuzumab, is in Phase III development.





Headquarters and Global Presence

SynOx Therapeutics is headquartered in Ireland. Ireland serves as a key European base for pharmaceutical operations, with a well-established biopharma manufacturing ecosystem.





Founding and History

SynOx Therapeutics was established to address significant unmet medical needs through the development of differentiated therapeutics. The company has assembled a team with the expertise required to advance its programmes through the complexities of drug development, from early research through to clinical evaluation. SynOx Therapeutics has received industry recognition for its work.





Therapy Areas and Focus

SynOx Therapeutics' therapeutic portfolio is centered on oncology, an area with significant unmet medical need and active industry investment. The company's programmes specifically target CSF-1R, reflecting a focused approach within its broader disease area.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

SynOx Therapeutics' therapeutic approach is built on Antibody technology. This platform underpins the company's development strategy, offering potential for application across multiple disease indications. SynOx Therapeutics' technology is applied to CSF-1R, selected for their clinical and commercial relevance.





Key Pipeline and Programs

SynOx Therapeutics' most advanced programme is emactuzumab, currently in Phase III. emactuzumab targets CSF-1R, an area of active investigation in oncology. emactuzumab represents a near-term value driver for SynOx Therapeutics, and its progression through development is a key indicator of the company's broader platform potential and ability to attract investment.





Key Personnel

SynOx Therapeutics is led by an experienced management team with expertise in drug development, regulatory affairs, and biotechnology operations. The quality and depth of a company's leadership is a key factor in its ability to navigate the challenges of therapeutic development, from preclinical research through to regulatory approval and commercialisation. Investors and partners typically evaluate the management team's track record as a leading indicator of execution capability.





Strategic Partnerships

SynOx Therapeutics has pursued strategic collaborations to support the advancement of its therapeutic programmes. Partnership and collaboration activity is a key component of the company's strategy, providing access to complementary expertise and resources. The ability to attract quality partners and investors is an important indicator of SynOx Therapeutics' technology and pipeline value. The company has received industry recognition for its work.





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