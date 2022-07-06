Syros Pharmaceuticals

Sunday 24 November 2024

A US company seeking to redefine the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes.

Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches.

Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including tamibarotene (formerly SY-1425), a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors and blood cancers.

The company also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.

Syros Pharma tanks as it updates on SELECT-AML-1 study
14 August 2024
Syros stock sweeps upward after positive Phase II results
7 December 2023
Incyte pulls out of blood cancer treatment deal with Syros
14 August 2023
The Pharma Letter M&A roundup - July 2022
8 August 2022
