Syros Pharmaceuticals

A US company seeking to redefine the power of small molecules to control the expression of genes.

Based on its unique ability to elucidate regulatory regions of the genome, Syros aims to develop medicines that provide a profound benefit for patients with diseases that have eluded other genomics-based approaches.

Syros is advancing a robust clinical-stage pipeline, including tamibarotene (formerly SY-1425), a first-in-class oral selective RARα agonist in RARA-positive patients with higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia, SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide in patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia, and SY-5609, a highly selective and potent oral CDK7 inhibitor in patients with select solid tumors and blood cancers.

The company also has multiple preclinical and discovery programs in oncology and monogenic diseases.