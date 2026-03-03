A clinical-stage immunology company developing novel small-molecule therapies aimed at modulating innate immune pathways to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. SystImmune’s strategy is centered on targeting key regulators of immune activation with the goal of rebalancing pathological inflammation while preserving normal host defense.

Company Overview

SystImmune discovers and advances orally administered small-molecule modulators of innate immune biology. The company’s research focuses on pathways that govern persistent inflammation implicated in a range of chronic diseases, including autoimmune conditions and inflammatory complications of chronic infection.

The company’s lead programs are designed to differentiate from broad immunosuppression by selectively targeting upstream regulators of disease-relevant immune responses.





Headquarters and Global Presence

SystImmune is headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States.

Development and clinical activities are executed through collaborations with research institutions and contract research organizations, reflecting its early-stage status.





Founding and History

Founded in 2018, SystImmune was established by scientists seeking to leverage emerging insights into innate immune signaling to create a new class of small-molecule immunomodulators.

The company has raised venture financing to support discovery and early clinical development of its lead candidates.





Therapy Areas and Focus

SystImmune’s disclosed focus areas include:

Autoimmune and chronic inflammatory diseases

Conditions driven by dysregulated innate immune pathways and tissue inflammation

Rather than disease-agnostic screening, the company prioritizes mechanistically justified indications where its targets have strong genetic or translational evidence.





Technology Platforms and Modalities

The company’s core technology is small-molecule modulation of intracellular innate immune regulators. Its discovery engine combines phenotypic screening with target-based medicinal chemistry to generate compounds with differentiated profiles.

Lead programs are orally bioavailable small molecules designed to modulate key signaling nodes in innate immunity.





Key Personnel

Brian A. Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer

Scott Ness, Chief Scientific Officer

Addison R. Stoddard, Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Im, Executive Vice President of Research and Development

Matthew Long, Chief Financial Officer





Strategic Partnerships

SystImmune partners with academic investigators and external research groups to support translational validation and early clinical execution. The company also engages with clinical sites and CROs for Phase I and early Phase II development workflows.





