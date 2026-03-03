SystImmune discovers and advances orally administered small-molecule modulators of innate immune biology. The company’s research focuses on pathways that govern persistent inflammation implicated in a range of chronic diseases, including autoimmune conditions and inflammatory complications of chronic infection.
SystImmune is headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States.
Development and clinical activities are executed through collaborations with research institutions and contract research organizations, reflecting its early-stage status.
Founded in 2018, SystImmune was established by scientists seeking to leverage emerging insights into innate immune signaling to create a new class of small-molecule immunomodulators.
The company has raised venture financing to support discovery and early clinical development of its lead candidates.
SystImmune’s disclosed focus areas include:
Rather than disease-agnostic screening, the company prioritizes mechanistically justified indications where its targets have strong genetic or translational evidence.
The company’s core technology is small-molecule modulation of intracellular innate immune regulators. Its discovery engine combines phenotypic screening with target-based medicinal chemistry to generate compounds with differentiated profiles.
SystImmune partners with academic investigators and external research groups to support translational validation and early clinical execution. The company also engages with clinical sites and CROs for Phase I and early Phase II development workflows.
SystImmune prioritizes autoimmune and chronic inflammatory conditions where persistent innate immune activation contributes to pathology. Specific indications are guided by translational evidence and genetic linkage.
The company’s programs are in discovery and early clinical stages, typically progressing from preclinical validation into Phase I and early Phase II in humans.
Unlike broad immunosuppressants, SystImmune’s small molecules are designed to selectively modulate upstream innate pathways, which may preserve essential host defense while reducing pathological inflammation.
The company collaborates with academic and clinical research institutions for translational validation and uses external clinical and research organizations to support early development.
Key milestones include completion of Phase I safety studies, early Phase II efficacy signals in target indications, and translational biomarker validation that supports mechanism engagement in humans.
