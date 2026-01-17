Tahoe Therapeutics

A biotechnology and AI-enabled drug discovery company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, California. The company operates a U.S.-centered R&D model built around high-throughput in vivo data generation and computational modeling.

Founding and History

Tahoe launched in 2022 under the name Vevo Therapeutics and later rebranded as Tahoe. The company was founded to generate large-scale, in vivo single-cell perturbation datasets and use them to train AI models that improve target discovery and drug design decisions. In 2025, Tahoe announced a $30 million financing to expand data generation capacity and scale its single-cell dataset production.

Therapy Areas and Focus

Tahoe is platform-led, with an oncology emphasis. Its stated focus is identifying and validating targets and drug concepts that are difficult to progress using conventional in vitro screening or limited-resolution in vivo studies. The company positions its work around tumor biology, drug response heterogeneity, and biomarker-informed development.

Technology Platforms and Modalities

Tahoe’s core technology centers on Mosaic, an in vivo data-generation platform designed to produce perturbation datasets at single-cell resolution and at scale. The company combines these datasets with AI models intended to support “virtual cell” or predictive cellular response modeling. Tahoe’s development outputs include target hypotheses, biomarker strategies, and therapeutic programs, with an emphasis on antibody-enabled approaches when targets are cell-surface accessible and on other modalities depending on biology and partner capabilities.

Key Personnel

Nima Alidoust, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Hani Goodarzi, Co-Founder

Johnny Yu, Co-Founder

Kevan Shokat, Co-Founder

Strategic Partnerships

Tahoe’s partnering strategy includes translating platform outputs into development vehicles. In January 2026, Tahoe and Alloy Therapeutics announced a jointly seeded joint venture to develop first-in-class antibody-drug conjugates for hard-to-treat cancers, initially advancing two ADC programs built on tumor targets identified and validated using Tahoe’s platform.





FAQ Section